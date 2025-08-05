Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Sets New Production Record and Advances Spider Silk Reeling with Successful Implementation of Automated Reeling Equipment

Improved processing unlocks greater quality and efficiency for recombinant spider silk fiber

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the recent successful production of reeled raw recombinant spider silk using automated equipment. This batch set a new single run record, processing more than 250 kilograms of spider silk cocoons and represents a major step forward in improving the quality, yield, and scalability of spider silk production.





The use of automated reeling equipment allows Kraig Labs to fine-tune and adapt the reeling process specifically for the unique properties of spider silk, compared to traditional silkworm silk. By modifying machine settings, reeling speeds, and temperatures, the team is optimizing fiber consistency and maximizing silk output. These improvements are critical in translating the natural strength and elasticity of spider silk into finished materials for commercial applications.

“This successful automated reeling run demonstrates our ability to enhance fiber quality, adapting existing production capacity for spider silk manufacturing,” said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. “Our team is making continuous refinements to tailor the reeling equipment for spider silk, and we’re already seeing how those adjustments lead to better, more consistent fibers.”

Automated reeling replaces conventional multi-end systems, significantly improving throughput, labor efficiency, and downstream silk quality. The compatibility of Kraig Labs’ proprietary spider silk cocoons with these advanced systems is central to the Company’s effort to build a vertically integrated production model for spider silk at scale.

This achievement builds upon recent operational momentum, including the expansion of rearing capacity in Asia and the development of new spider silk strains. Together, these advances support the Company’s broader mission to bring high-performance, eco-friendly spider silk fibers to market.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8ce8d68-6f54-41b3-b71a-250dcb055409