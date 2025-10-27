Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Promotes Dr. Xiaoli Zhang to Chief Scientist Following Series of Groundbreaking Scientific Breakthroughs

Xiaoli Zhang, Ph.D., Kraig Labs' Chief Scientist Xiaoli Zhang, Ph.D., Kraig Labs Director of Molecular Biology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the promotion of Dr. Xiaoli Zhang to the position of Chief Scientist. This promotion follows a series of groundbreaking scientific achievements under Dr. Zhang's leadership that are laying the foundation for the next generation of spider silk-based super materials.

Dr. Zhang joined Kraig Labs in October 2024 and was challenged with accelerating the Company's research program and unlocking new scientific frontiers. Tasked with ambitious and transformative objectives, she not only met but exceeded every milestone in record time, positioning Kraig Labs at the forefront of breakthrough discoveries in advanced fibers and bioengineered materials.

"These achievements are nothing short of revolutionary," said Kim Thompson, founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "When Dr. Zhang came on board, we asked her to take on challenges that many believed were impossible. In less than a year, she has led our team to breakthroughs that open the door to entirely new categories of super materials. Her promotion to Chief Scientist reflects both the incredible work she has already done and the even more extraordinary advancements we expect under her continued leadership."

The innovations driven by Dr. Zhang's research are now forming the blueprint for a new era of material science, pushing the boundaries of what spider silk can achieve. These advancements promise to redefine performance materials and open new opportunities in higher-margin end markets.

"I am deeply honored by this recognition," said Dr. Zhang. "The past year has shown us what's possible when science, vision, and determination come together. What we've achieved is just the starting point, we are now poised to pioneer materials that will set entirely new standards for strength, flexibility, and performance. The future for spider silk is brighter than ever."

With Dr. Zhang leading its research initiatives, Kraig Labs remains firmly positioned as a global leader in spider silk innovation, charting a bold course toward the super materials of tomorrow.

Today's announcement pairs with the breakthroughs in spider silk production at its operations centers in Southeast Asia, further reinforcing the Company's leading position in the commercialization of sustainable and cost-effective spider silk.

