Press Releases

KORU Medical Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

February 19, 2025 
MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. KORU Medical’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877)-407-0784 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (201)-689-8560 for international callers. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the IR Calendar on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com. The archived webcast will be available for six months.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Novel Therapies business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com

