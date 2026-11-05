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Press Releases

KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conference:



  • Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum. Management is scheduled to present on November 11th, 2026 at 8:30 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com.
  • Craig Hallum Alpha Select. Management will host 1x1 meetings on November 17th, 2026.
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on December 1, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the Freedom60® and FreedomEDGE® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubingand High-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com

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