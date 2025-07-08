KORU Medical Systems Appoints Adam Kalbermatten as Chief Commercial Officer

MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today announced the appointment of Adam Kalbermatten as Chief Commercial Officer, effective July 28, 2025.

Adam brings over two decades of commercial leadership experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, with a proven track record of scaling businesses, building high-performing teams, and delivering customer-focused innovation. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will oversee all aspects of KORU Medical’s global commercial strategy—including marketing, sales, market access, and pharmaceutical customer engagement.

Adam joins KORU Medical from Becton Dickinson (BD), where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Drug Delivery Systems, leading growth initiatives across the injectable drug delivery platform. Prior to BD, Adam served as Chief Executive Officer of ZebraSci, a specialized provider of analytical and drug device combination product development services to pharmaceutical companies, where he led a successful turnaround and growth strategy resulting in an eventual acquisition of the company by BD. He also held global leadership roles at Terumo Medical Corporation, including Worldwide Director of Marketing and Worldwide Director of Business Development, where he helped shape the company’s global drug delivery strategy. Adam holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from Stevens Institute of Technology, and an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Healthcare from Columbia Business School.

“Adam is a highly accomplished commercial leader with a strong presence in the market and deep customer relationships that have driven tangible business growth,” said Linda Tharby, President and CEO of KORU Medical. “He combines strategic discipline with entrepreneurial agility and a proven track record of creating shareholder value. Equally important, Adam is a strong cultural fit—he leads with humility, builds trust with teams and customers alike, and brings a sharp focus on execution. We are thrilled to welcome him to the KORU leadership team.”

Mr. Kalbermatten added, “I’m excited to join KORU at this pivotal moment. The company’s dedication to patient-centered innovation and its culture of collaboration make it a truly inspiring place to lead and grow. With favorable market dynamics for subcutaneous delivery and a clear value proposition, KORU is well positioned to expand its impact. I’m excited to work alongside the talented team to drive continued momentum and deliver meaningful value to patients, providers, and shareholders.”

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in an ambulatory infusion center by a healthcare professional. Through its Novel Therapies business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

