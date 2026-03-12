Korsana Biosciences to Present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korsana Biosciences, Inc. (“Korsana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 3:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.korsana.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Korsana Biosciences

Korsana Biosciences was founded to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative diseases for patients and caregivers. In partnership with Paragon Therapeutics, Korsana has developed Therapeutic Targeting (THETA™), a novel blood-brain barrier-penetrant shuttle platform designed to enable dramatically higher drug concentration inside the brain and overcome the limitations of earlier shuttle technologies. Korsana is advancing a pipeline of innovative THETA-enabled therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with KRSA-028 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.korsana.com.

For Investor and Media:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

korsana@argotpartners.com