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Kodiak Sciences to Present Topline Results on September 28, 2026 from DAYBREAK Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Zenkuda and KSI-501 in Patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

September 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

Kodiak Sciences to Host Webcast on Monday, September 28 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the company will report topline results from DAYBREAK, a Phase 3 study evaluating both Zenkuda TM (tarcocimab tedromer) and KSI-501 (tabirafusp alfa tedromer) for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The webcast can be accessed at the following link DAYBREAK Topline Results Webcast or from the Events and Presentations page on Kodiak's website at https://ir.kodiak.com/events-and-presentations/events.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a pre-commercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next-generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Zenkuda™ (tarcocimab tedromer) has a BLA-ready profile in diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion and wet AMD, and KSI-501 is being evaluated in wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. Zenkuda and KSI-501 target the $15 billion anti-VEGF market across retinal vascular diseases. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI). Topline data for Pivotal Analysis 1 (PEAK) are expected in December 2026 and Pivotal Analysis 2 (PEAK+PINNACLE) in 2Q 2027.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform™, Zenkuda™, VETi™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-topline-results-on-september-28-2026-from-daybreak-pivotal-phase-3-study-of-zenkuda-and-ksi-501-in-patients-with-wet-age-related-macular-degeneration-302890661.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Northern California Phase 3 Pipeline
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