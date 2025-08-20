Kodiak Sciences to Present at American Chemical Society Fall 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, announced today that senior management will present the Company's pipeline programs in glaucoma at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2025 Meeting on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness, affecting approximately 76 million people worldwide. While currently approved eye drops effectively lower intraocular pressure (IOP) –the only modifiable risk factor– there are no approved therapies directly targeting the underlying optic neuropathy. Developing neuroprotective treatments remains challenging due to limitations in regulatory endpoints, constraints in trial design, and drug delivery barriers for small molecules targeting retinal ganglion cells.

"At Kodiak Sciences, we are advancing dual-mechanism therapies designed to address the two key drivers of glaucoma optic neuropathy," said Dolly S. Chang, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Kodiak Sciences. "Leveraging our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Drug (ABCD) platform, we combine a novel small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor –targeting neuroinflammation and optic nerve damage– with an IOP-lowering agent, both delivered in a single intravitreal injection designed for quarterly dosing. This dual-acting approach aims to provide a disease-modifying treatment for glaucoma optic neuropathy in a durable pharmacologic package."

Beyond therapeutics, Kodiak is innovating in clinical trial design to accelerate drug development through digital health technologies. The VETi™ (Visual Engagement Technology and Imager) program has made significant advancements in hardware, software, and algorithm development. VETi is an AI- and machine learning-enabled wearable headset with the potential to increase testing frequency and accuracy, reduce variability, and ultimately enable new clinically meaningful endpoints.

Presentation details are below:

Title: Unmet clinical endpoints and therapeutics for retinal diseases: Challenges and innovations

Presenter: Dolly S. Chang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Date and time: August 19th, 2025 2:35 PM – 3:05 PM EDT. This presentation is part of the symposium titled "EyeNovation: Small Molecule Drug Discovery for Common Ocular Diseases" scheduled from 2:00 pm - 5:15 pm EDT.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine.

About ABCD™ Platform

Kodiak is advancing its platform technology to embed small molecules and other active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API's") into Kodiak's proprietary biopolymer backbone to enable multi-mechanism and high drug-antibody-ratio ("DAR") medicines. The diverse API's are designed to be released over time to achieve targeted, multi-specific and tailored modulation of biological pathways. The unique combination of high DAR and tailored therapeutic benefit offers potential for broad application to multifactorial diseases and builds directly from our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate technology and its 15 years of design, development and manufacturing experience. We call this platform extension our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Drug ("ABCD") Platform because we are extending our platform capabilities to include the conjugation of small molecule drugs and other API's whereas historically, we primarily conjugated biologics such as antibodies.

Forward-Looking Statements

