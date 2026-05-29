Kodiak Sciences to Present at 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, today announced that Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 11:40am ET (8:40am PT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina-focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next-generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs: Zenkuda™ (tarcocimab tedromer), KSI-501 and KSI-101.

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform®, ABCD™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

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SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.