Kodiak Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences. Members of the management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 21, 2024 , 9:00 AM GMT ( 1:00 AM PT ), London, UK

, ( ), 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, December 3, 2024 , 2:35 PM ET ( 11:35 AM PT ), Coral Gables, Florida

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Kodiak’s website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the events.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABCD Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak’s discovery engine. We are developing a portfolio of three clinical programs, two of which are late-stage today and derived from our ABCD Platform and one which is platform-independent and which we believe can progress rapidly into pivotal studies.

Kodiak’s lead investigational medicine, tarcocimab, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate under development for the treatment of high prevalence retinal vascular diseases. Tarcocimab is currently being studied in two Phase 3 clinical trials, GLOW2 in patients with diabetic retinopathy and DAYBREAK in patients with wet AMD. Both studies are actively enrolling patients.

KSI-501 is our second investigational medicine, a first-in-class anti-IL-6, VEGF-trap bispecific antibody biopolymer conjugate designed to inhibit both IL-6 mediated inflammation and VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and vascular permeability. KSI-501 is being developed for the treatment of high prevalence retinal vascular diseases to address the unmet needs of extended durability and targeting disease biology beyond VEGF for differentiated efficacy. The Phase 3 DAYBREAK study of KSI-501 in wet AMD is actively enrolling patients.

KSI-101, our third product candidate, is a novel anti-IL-6, VEGF-trap bispecific protein. Kodiak is developing KSI-101 for the treatment of retinal inflammatory diseases, as currently there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of inflammatory conditions of the retina. The Phase 1b APEX study of KSI-101 is actively enrolling patients, as a precursor to activating the Phase 2b/3 PEAK and PINNACLE studies in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI).

Kodiak is advancing its Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Drug (ABCD) Platform that embeds small molecules and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) into Kodiak’s proprietary biopolymer backbone to enable high drug-antibody-ratio (“DAR”) medicines. The diverse APIs are designed to be released over time to achieve targeted, multi-specific and tailored modulation of biological pathways. The unique combination of high DAR and tailored therapeutic benefit offers potential for broad application to multifactorial diseases and builds directly from our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate technology and its 15 years of design, development and manufacturing experience.

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

