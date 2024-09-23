SUBSCRIBE
Kodiak Sciences to Host Investor R&D Day Today at 10:30am Eastern Time

September 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), will host its Investor R&D Day today in New York. The event is from 10:30 am ET to 12:30 pm ET and can be accessed virtually at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ff5vrm7.

A link to the live webcast, replay and presentation slides of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Kodiak’s Investors & Media website at http://ir.kodiak.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the event.

The event will feature speakers from members of the Kodiak leadership team and the following leading retina specialist key opinion leaders (KOLs):

  • David Brown, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Baylor College of Medicine; Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas, Houston, TX; Chair, Medical Leadership Board, Retina Consultants of America

  • Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital; Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute; Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas; Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute

Kodiak’s Investor R&D Day Agenda

  • Why Kodiak

    Victor Perlroth, M.D.

  • Science of Durability

    David Brown, M.D.

  • Science of the Enhanced Formulation

    David Brown, M.D.

  • Roundtable Discussion

  • Clinical Program Overview

    Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D.

  • The Kodiak Opportunity

    Victor Perlroth, M.D.

  • Roundtable Discussion

  • ABCD Platform Preview

    Dolly Chang, M.D., Ph.D.

  • Summary and Takeaways

    Victor Perlroth, M.D.

  • Audience Q&A

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally.

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-host-investor-rd-day-today-at-1030am-eastern-time-302254951.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

