KODAK PHARMACEUTICALS Expands Portfolio and Launches U.S. Online Store

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastman Kodak Company today announced the expansion of its KODAK PHARMACEUTICALS portfolio with the addition of KODAK® Normal Saline, 0.9%. The company also introduced a new U.S.-based online store designed to simplify purchasing for pharmaceutical, biotech, and life science customers.

This product addition builds on Kodak’s growing portfolio of sterile, ready-to-use buffers and reagents manufactured in its U.S.-based, FDA-registered cGMP facility.

Building a Core Portfolio of Essential Reagents

KODAK Normal Saline, 0.9% expands Kodak’s portfolio into sterile reagents for laboratory and bioprocessing workflows. Manufactured and aseptically filled in the United States, the isotonic solution is fully traceable and USP-compliant where applicable. It supports Kodak’s strategy to provide customers in regulated environments with consistent quality, transparent sourcing and a more reliable domestic supply.

Introducing the KODAK PHARMACEUTICALS Online Store

In parallel with this product launch, Kodak is introducing a new online store for U.S. customers, enabling direct access to its growing portfolio of pharmaceutical-grade products. At pharmastore.kodak.com customers can browse Kodak’s portfolio of buffers and reagents, compare specifications, access supporting documentation and place orders.

Building Momentum in Pharma

The addition of KODAK Normal Saline, 0.9% marks the next step in Kodak’s phased expansion of its pharmaceutical portfolio, which includes Water for Injection and multiple PBS formulations, with additional products planned. Kodak is also progressing toward the introduction of Class II products as part of its broader strategy to expand its portfolio and support customers with reliable, domestically produced pharmaceutical solutions.

“The launch of KODAK Normal Saline, 0.9% and our new U.S. online store reflect our commitment to making essential pharmaceutical products more accessible to customers,” said Jim Continenza, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kodak. “By combining high-quality, domestically produced solutions with a simpler way to purchase them, we are creating a stronger foundation to serve pharmaceutical, biotech, and life science organizations.”

© Kodak, 2026. KODAK, KODAK PHARMACEUTICALS, and the KODAK Logo are trademarks of KODAK.

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on advanced materials & chemicals and commercial print. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for customers worldwide. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at Kodak.com.

Media Contact:

Gill Beard, Kodak, gillian.beard@kodak.com