Kodak Expands Pharmaceuticals Portfolio with Four Regulated Products

New U.S.-Manufactured PBS and WFI Offerings Deliver Reliable, High-Quality Supply for Labs, Biopharma Industry and CDMOs

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today announced the expansion of its pharmaceuticals portfolio with four new regulated products: KODAK Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS) 1X in low endotoxin and RNase/DNase/Protease-free formulations, and KODAK Water for Injection (WFI) in standard and RNase/DNase/Protease-free formulations. All are immediately available for order by U.S. research laboratories, biopharma developers, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

The two new PBS formulations join a standard PBS 1X already shipping, while the WFI products represent the first offerings in that category. Customers gain the assurance of lot-traceable products built on Kodak’s rigorous quality processes, including a multi-step water purification system that supports consistently high purity, along with responsive and personalized service. Kodak is working on additional regulated pharmaceuticals for introduction in the future.

“The expansion of Kodak’s existing unregulated key starting materials business to include high-quality, reliable Class 1 regulated laboratory reagents is a milestone in our long-term plan,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “In addition to legendary Kodak quality, customers will benefit from the dependability of U.S. manufacturing and the ability to get exactly the formulation and volume they need.”

For decades, Kodak has manufactured unregulated key starting materials for premier U.S. and multinational CDMOs, and it has more than 1,400 customer-ready processes for specialty chemicals.

The new cGMP-compliant pharmaceuticals production facility in Rochester, N.Y. advances the organization’s sustainability commitment through energy-efficient lighting and custom process equipment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, plus a water sterilization system that minimizes consumption and waste. Kodak is in the process of applying for ISO 13485 certification for medical device quality management systems.

To learn more and download complete product specifications, visit kodak.com/go/pharma.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at Kodak.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

© Kodak, 2026. KODAK, KODAK PHARMACEUTICALS and the KODAK Logo are trademarks of Kodak.

Media Contacts:

Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com



Carson Daniels, McDougall Communications for Kodak Pharmaceuticals, +1-315-427-6394,

carson@mcdougallpr.com