Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL) Announces Formalized Client Engagement

Streamlined Process to Accelerate Adoption and Innovation of RFDS Across Diverse Industries





SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (OTC: KNWN) is pleased to announce the official launch of its structured client engagement process for Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL), ensuring a seamless pathway for corporations, universities, and research institutions to integrate and innovate with KTL’s patented Radio Frequency Dielectric Spectroscopy (RFDS) technology, products and services.

Building upon Know Labs’ expansive intellectual property (IP) portfolio of over 300 global patents and several hundred trade secrets, KTL is dedicated to accelerating RFDS adoption by providing structured IP licensing, customization, and implementation support. A key feature of KTL’s offering is e-RFDS™, a patent-pending digital watermark technology that authenticates each RFDS digital signature, ensuring clients’ patentability, patent security, counterfeit protection, and authenticity validation for users.

To facilitate collaboration with its clients and partners, the Know Labs website will be hosting an expanded KTL offering to include:

Comprehensive IP Licensing Process Overview – A step-by-step guide for corporations, universities, and research institutions interested in leveraging KTL RFDS in their own product R&D, intellectual property development and innovation initiatives. Scope of patent licenses includes field of use, non-exclusive and exclusive licenses.

Formalized IP Licensing Documentation – Clear, structured agreements and process documents outlining the phased approach for integration.

Robust Educational & Support Materials – Insights into KTL RFDS capabilities, use case studies, scientific publications, and a technical overview of Know Labs’ proprietary KTL Tool Box™ innovation platform, inclusive of patented RFDS sensor products, KnowU™ mobile app, test automation tools and other products.

Collaboration Roadmap – A structured five-phase approach that takes partners and clients from initial engagement through full KTL RFDS integration and intellectual property (IP) protection.

Client and Partner Engagement Portal – A dedicated online resource for organizations to sign up for further information and begin the licensing process.

The KTL RFDS Five-Phase Global Innovation Engagement Model

In coordination with its strategic global innovation partner, ipCapital Group (www.ipcg.com), KTL provides a phased framework designed to empower licensees with the tools, expertise, and technology needed to successfully integrate RFDS into their applications.

Phase 1 – Licensee Onboarding & Assessment: Initial consultations to define objectives, select the right RFDS device configurations, and ensure seamless software deployment.

Phase 2 – Data Collection & Customization: Tailored GUI refinements, data analysis, and iterative feedback to optimize RFDS integration.

Phase 3 – Advanced Data Integration & AI Modeling: Development of machine learning and AI-driven insights to maximize RFDS technology potential.

Phase 4 – Optional Wet Lab Support: Specialized material analysis, access to advanced laboratory equipment, and collaborative experimentation.

Phase 5 – Intellectual Property (IP) & Reporting: Support in identifying new patent opportunities, strategic IP development, and research documentation.

Enabling Innovation & Security with e-RFDS™

At the core of KTL’s offering is e-RFDS™, a patent-pending digital watermarking technology that ensures the authenticity and protection of KTL RFDS-based developments. By integrating e-RFDS© into their solutions, clients and partners can:

Authenticate & Secure Intellectual Property – Obtain verified e-RFDS™ digital signatures for patent and legal protection.

Combat Counterfeiting & Fraud – Prevent unauthorized replication of RFDS-powered technologies.

Enhance Market Credibility – Strengthen regulatory compliance and investor confidence with Know Labs-backed authentication.

A Commitment to Industry Collaboration

“With the formalization of our IP licensing process, we are creating a clear and efficient roadmap for our clients and partners to adopt and innovate with KTL’s RFDS,” said Ron Erickson, CEO and Chairman at Know Labs. “KTL is committed to empowering global corporations, universities, and research institutions to harness RFDS technology securely, efficiently, and at scale across diverse industries and their respective value chains.”

To explore IP licensing opportunities and learn more about KTL’s structured engagement process to leverage RFDS and e-RFDS© across the enterprise, visit www.knowlabs.co.

About Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL)

Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL) is the dedicated licensing division of Know Labs, Inc. (OTC: KNWN), facilitating the global adoption of its patented Radio Frequency Dielectric Spectroscopy (RFDS) technology. With an extensive intellectual property portfolio, a structured licensing framework, and the proprietary e-RFDS© digital watermark, KTL enables corporations, universities, and research institutions to innovate with confidence while securing their developments from counterfeiting and unauthorized use.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc.’s platform technology uses radio frequency dielectric spectroscopy (RFDS) to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology is designed to be able to integrate into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. The Company believes that this patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. Among the Company’s first expected applications of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device is designed to provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance prior to its introduction to the market. Other products, developed through KTL, may not require such prior FDA approval.

About ipCapital Group, LLC (“ipCG”)

ipCapital Group (ipCG®) is an intellectual property (IP) and innovation consulting firm, serving clients since 1998. ipCG has delivered over 2000 successful innovation and IP engagements, including to over 15% of the Fortune 500, in a wide range of industries. Our interdisciplinary team of consultants and advisors are focused on maximizing clients’ financial results. We combine our world-class human capital with our proprietary tools and methodologies around innovation, invention, and IP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Know Labs, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) performance of products. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Know Labs, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at www.knowlabs.co. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contacts



Know Labs, Inc. Contact:

Investor Relations

T: 206-903-1351

ask@knowlabs.co