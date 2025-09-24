Kneat Recognised as Leader in G2 Pharma and Biotech Fall 2025 Grid Reports

Score based on User Satisfaction and Market Presence significantly exceeds peers

Limerick, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) -, a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, has been awarded the top position in three of G2 Software Review's Fall 2025 Pharma and Biotech Software category reports. Kneat was recognized as:Kneat achieved a total G2 Satisfaction Score of 98 out of 100, 20 points higher than the second-ranked company's score of 78.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"Earning three G2 leader badges is no small feat for a software company supporting any industry, let alone one as demanding and precise as life sciences," said Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat. "The achievement reflects not only the trust that our customers place in us, but the dedication of our team to deliver Kneat's pioneering user-focused software. At Kneat, customer satisfaction isn't just a value — it's at the heart of everything we do. I am proud of our team for embracing this mission every single day."Kneat's top rating in the G2 Pharma and Biotech Relationship Index is based on customer feedback across categories "Ease of Doing Business," "Likely to Recommend," and "Quality of Support." Kneat was also rated 2overall in themeasuring customer feedback on "Ease of Admin," "Ease of Use" and "Meets Requirements."G2 scores are based on validated reviews from industry professionals utilising factors such as a company's review count, web presence, growth, influence and engagement. As the largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 offers 100% validated reviews that more than a million professionals annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — rely on to make informed decisions about their software purchases.Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. compliance standard. Independent customer studies have shown Kneat Gx to reduce labor hours associated with validation documentation by more than 50%, accelerate review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently support higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visitFor further information:Katie Keita, Kneat Investor RelationsP: + 1 902-450-2660E:To view the source version of this press release, please visit