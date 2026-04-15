Kivu Bioscience to Present Preclinical Data on Next-Generation ADC Programs at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Clinical-stage PTK7 ADC KIVU-107 shows strong preclinical anti-tumor activity, favorable pharmacokinetics and improved tolerability

Next-generation CEACAM5 ADC KIVU-305 demonstrates potent preclinical activity and enhanced stability across colorectal and other solid tumor models

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR26--Kivu Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, held April 17–22, in San Diego.

“We are excited to present new data at AACR that highlight both the strength of our ADC platform and the continued advancement of our pipeline,” said Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Kivu Bioscience. “KIVU-107 has the potential to be a best-in-class PTK7-targeted ADC, designed to overcome the tolerability challenges seen with earlier programs. Our second program, KIVU-305, expands our reach into CEACAM5, reinforcing our ability to develop differentiated ADCs with improved stability, tolerability and anti-tumor activity.”

Poster Presentation Details

Title: KIVU-107: a clinical-stage, best-in-class PTK7 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with favorable PK and an improved tolerability profile

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Location: Section 10

Poster Number: 5649

KIVU-107 is an ADC targeting protein tyrosine kinase 7 (PTK7), a validated oncology target associated with tumor-initiating cells and overexpressed across multiple solid tumors. A Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing (NCT07229313).

Title: Preclinical efficacy and safety of KIVU-305, a novel CEACAM5-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for colorectal cancer

Session Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Location: Section 10

Poster Number: 5648

KIVU-305 is a next-generation ADC targeting CEACAM5, a well-validated antigen highly expressed in colorectal, pancreatic, gastric and lung cancers. While earlier CEACAM5-targeted ADCs established clinical feasibility, their impact has been limited by efficacy at tolerable doses, underscoring the need for improved linker-payload design. KIVU-305 is designed to address these challenges, with a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors planned for 2026.

About Kivu Bioscience

Kivu Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technologies are designed to improve safety and efficacy by minimizing off-target toxicity. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing innovative therapies for patients with cancer. Kivu is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

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