Kivo Joins Experts at RAPS San Francisco to Report on Real-World AI Use Cases in Life Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO and PORTLAND, Ore. (July 17, 2026) - Kivo, the unified document and process management system for life sciences teams, today announced that the company will take part in an esteemed panel of industry experts at the upcoming Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) San Francisco Bay Area Chapter In-Person event, Real-World Use of AI: Reports from Humans in the Loop, on July 29 at MBC Biolabs (1030 Brittan Ave, San Carlos, CA 94070).

Hosted by the RAPS San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, the program features seven industry leaders sharing firsthand perspectives on AI implementation, regulatory strategy, GxP compliance, startup innovation, and the future of agentic AI. The full lineup of speakers at the event, include:

● Michelle Wu MBA, CEO & Co-founder, NyquistAI (Moderator)

● Yang Wang, VP, Regulatory Affairs & Quality, iHealth Labs

● Andrea Biasiucci, COO, Athagoras

● Rachel Hatano, Director of Scientific Operations, MBC Biolabs

● Kevin Tate, Chief Revenue Officer, Kivo

● Pat Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Lexim AI

● Brandon Rice, CEO and Co-Founder, Weave

● Mihikaa Jain, Chief of Staff, Artos

“Figuring out how to put AI tools to work in a meaningful and consistent way is top of mind for every company right now”, said Tate. “But, it’s an especially important topic for drug development teams that need to maintain compliance and inspection-readiness as they shift toward agentic workflows. I’m excited to share what Kivo’s learned by helping Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality teams partner with their IT leaders to establish a GxP-compliant approach.”

Tate's participation continues Kivo's growing role in shaping industry conversations around artificial intelligence (AI), regulatory operations, and drug development as a whole. The company recently introduced Kivo Headless GxP™, a new agent-native architecture designed to help life sciences teams operationalize AI across Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations. Built on Kivo’s API-first platform, Headless GxP establishes Kivo as the system of record for AI in drug development – the permissioned data layer through which any AI tool, agent, or model can operate without compromising user authentication, audit trails, and electronic signatures.

"Life sciences doesn't need more hype around AI," said Toban Zolman, CEO of Kivo. "It needs honest conversations about what works, what doesn't, and how organizations can adopt AI in ways that strengthen compliance, improve operations, and ultimately help bring therapies to patients faster. We're proud to see Kevin representing Kivo alongside so many respected leaders who are helping shape that future."

To learn more about the RAPS San Francisco Bay Area Chapter event, Real-World Use of AI: Reports from Humans in the Loop, visit: https://www.raps.org/learn-develop/events/san-francisco-bay-area-chapter-in-person-event-real-world-use-of-ai-reports-from-humans-in-the-loop.html.

About Kivo

Kivo is building the next generation of infrastructure for AI-driven drug development by partnering with life sciences teams to simplify Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations through a unified cloud platform. Designed for scaling pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Kivo supports RIM, eTMF, QMS, controlled document management, submission assembly, eCTD lifecycle management, inspection readiness, SOP management, and training management within a single seamless environment. Unlike legacy vendors that rely on disconnected applications and lengthy implementations, Kivo offers compliant, audit-ready, continuous validation assurance – which avoids significant IT costs – both upfront and ongoing. With Part 11 compliant e-signatures, process automation, and modern cloud architecture, Kivo helps life sciences teams reduce operational friction across the drug development lifecycle.

For more information, visit: https://kivo.io/.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean

+1-734-716-4182

mclean.donald@gmail.com