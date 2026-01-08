SUBSCRIBE
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com


