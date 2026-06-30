Kinaset Therapeutics Appoints Daniel G. Welch as Board Chair and David Lubner as Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair

Appointments add seasoned biotechnology, financial and governance expertise as company advances its frevecitinib Phase 2b in asthma program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaset Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for serious respiratory diseases, today announced the appointments of Daniel G. Welch as Chairman of its Board of Directors and David Lubner as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee. The appointments further strengthen Kinaset’s Board with proven biotechnology leadership, public company governance and financial expertise as the company advances frevecitinib, its lead inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor, through Phase 2b clinical development.

The appointments follow Kinaset’s recently completed oversubscribed $103 million Series B financing, which is supporting the ongoing Phase 2b PANAIRAMA dose-ranging trial evaluating inhaled frevecitinib in patients with severe asthma inadequately controlled despite medium-to-high-dose inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta agonist (ICS/LABA) therapy.

"Dan and David join the Board at an exciting and important time for Kinaset," said Robert Clarke, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Kinaset Therapeutics. "Dan has successfully led biotechnology companies through clinical development, commercialization and value-creating strategic transactions, while David brings deep expertise in finance, capital markets, strategic transactions and corporate governance. Together, they add complementary experience that will be invaluable as we advance frevecitinib and position Kinaset for its next phase of clinical and corporate growth."

Kinaset also announced that Thomas B. King, who has served as Chair of the Board since the company’s founding, will step down to pursue a new leadership opportunity.

"Tom has played an instrumental role in Kinaset's growth from its founding through this important stage of development," Dr. Clarke said. "His leadership, strategic insight and steadfast commitment have helped position the company for success. On behalf of the Board and the entire Kinaset team, I thank Tom for his many contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Mr. Welch brings more than 35 years of executive and board leadership experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He currently serves as Chairman of the Boards of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Structure Therapeutics. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of InterMune, where he led the development and commercialization of Esbriet before the company’s acquisition by Roche and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Triangle Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Gilead Sciences. Mr. Welch has also served on the boards of numerous biotechnology companies, including Seagen (acquired by Pfizer), AveXis (acquired by Novartis), Hyperion Therapeutics (acquired by Horizon), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AlfaSigma) and Nuvation Bio (acquired by AnHeart Therapeutics).

"Frevecitinib has the potential to offer a differentiated treatment option for patients with severe inflammatory respiratory disease," said Mr. Welch. "The company has built meaningful momentum with the initiation of its Phase 2b trial, and I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to help advance the program and realize its broader potential."

Mr. Lubner is a seasoned life sciences finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, capital markets and strategic transactions. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ra Pharma through its acquisition by UCB and has held senior financial leadership roles at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, PharMetrics and ProScript. He currently serves on the boards of Crescent Biopharma and Dyne Therapeutics and several private companies. Mr. Lubner previously served on the board of Arcellx Inc. (acquired by Gilead Sciences), Point Biopharma Inc. (acquired by Eli Lilly & Co.), Nightstar Therapeutics, Inc. (acquired by Biogen), Cargo Therapeutics, Inc., Vor Biopharma, Inc. and Therapeutics Acquisition Corp.

"Kinaset has assembled an exceptional leadership team, a differentiated clinical program and a strong financial foundation," said Mr. Lubner. "I am excited to join the Board and look forward to helping guide the company through its next state of growth and value creation."

About Kinaset Therapeutics, Inc.

Kinaset Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated inhaled therapies for patients with severe respiratory diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, frevecitinib, is an investigational inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor designed to provide broad anti-inflammatory activity directly in the lungs while minimizing systemic exposure. Frevecitinib is being developed to address significant unmet needs in severe respiratory diseases, including asthma that remains inadequately controlled despite standard inhaled maintenance therapies. For more information, visit www.kinaset.com.

Company Contact

Roger Heerman – Chief Business Officer

info@kinasettx.com

+1 (508) 858-5810

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Lauren Arnold

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