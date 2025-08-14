KIFFIK Biomedical Onboards Industry Leaders Rene Veloso and Dr. Reginald Swift to Expand Business and Clinical Operations

Rene Veloso, JD, MBA, joins KIFFIK to lead investor relations and secure new funding to fuel clinical operations

Rubix Life Sciences CEO Reginald Swift, Ph.D. joins as Chief Scientific Officer with responsibility to shape KIFFIK's clinical strategy

KIFFIK Biomedical, Inc. ("Kiffik"), a leader in interstitial fluid (ISF)-based diagnostics, today announced two new appointments to its leadership team. Healthcare development executive Rene Veloso joins as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) along with Dr. Reginald(Reggie) Swift who will serve as a fractional Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

"The addition of Rene and Reggie to our already strong leadership team is a game-changer as we embark on our next chapter of growth," said George Cagna, CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "Ensuring our R&D function is meeting the highest scientific standards, coupled with securing operating capital, empowers our team to bring next-generation ISF biomonitoring to partners and patients."

As CIO, Rene will be responsible for securing capital investments from institutional partners that want to unlock the full potential of interstitial fluid real-time monitoring for a range of cancers and other diseases. Most recently, Rene was Senior Vice President at Locust Walk Partners, LLC where he led multiple high-profile M&A activities on behalf of biopharma clients.

Dr. Reginald Swift is the CEO of Rubix Life Sciences, a leader in aptamer-based precision medicine. As a fractional CSO for KIFFIK Dr. Swift will help shape clinical operations to ensure research and development activities meet the highest scientific standards. Earlier this year, KIFFIK and Rubix LS established a strategic partnership to advance next-generation ISF extraction technology.

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is pioneering interstitial fluid (ISF)-based diagnostics, transforming disease detection and health monitoring with a needle-free, real-time approach. As a leader in ISF science and biomarker detection, we are redefining non-invasive diagnostics for oncology, therapeutic monitoring, and beyond.

Our proprietary and patented KIFFIK EXP platform unlocks the potential of ISF, providing high-precision, accessible, and patient-friendly solutions. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge research, KIFFIK is driving the future of precision medicine and advancing diagnostics that empower earlier detection and better health outcomes.

