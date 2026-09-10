Kestra Names Daniel Finney Vice President of Research & Development

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, announced today that Daniel Finney has been named Vice President of Research & Development and appointed to the company’s executive leadership team.

“Research and development is central to advancing our mission and expanding the role of wearable protection for at-risk patients during critical periods of recovery,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Cardiac Recovery System® platform was designed from the outset to evolve. Dan’s hands-on role in developing the ASSURE® WCD, together with his technical depth, product experience, and demonstrated leadership, positions him to guide our next phase of innovation and extend the platform’s value for patients and providers.”

Mr. Finney succeeds Phillip D. Foshee, Jr., who led Kestra’s research and development organization from 2016 until his recent retirement. During his nearly decade-long tenure, Mr. Foshee spearheaded the development of the ASSURE WCD and helped establish the technical foundation on which Kestra continues to build.

The appointment comes as Kestra advances an integrated product strategy across the Cardiac Recovery System platform. Building on its extensible architecture, Mr. Finney will lead initiatives spanning internal research and development, strategic partnerships, and the application of AI, with priorities informed by clinical evidence and real-world insights from patients and clinicians. This evidence base includes findings from the ASSURE Clinical Evaluation Post-Approval Study (ACE-PAS), the largest prospective real-world study of wearable cardioverter defibrillators conducted to date.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to be part of the team that brought the ASSURE WCD from concept to market and to see firsthand its impact on patients and its role in expanding the wearable defibrillator category,” said Mr. Finney. “That experience gives me confidence in the strength and potential of the Cardiac Recovery System platform. I’m genuinely excited about our vision and roadmap, and I look forward to leading this team as we advance the next generation of wearable cardiac protection.”

Mr. Finney has more than 20 years of experience in Class III medical device development, engineering management, and project management. Most recently, he served as Kestra’s Senior Director of New Product Development, leading engineering teams and product development initiatives. Before joining Kestra, he held product development roles with Stryker, Physio-Control, and Medtronic.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this press release is as of April 22, 2026. Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our ability to adapt our manufacturing and production capacities to evolving patterns of demand, governmental actions and customer trends; product defects or complaints and related liability; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kestra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 14, 2026, and in other periodic reports filed by Kestra with the SEC. These filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.kestramedical.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/.

CONTACT: Media contact Rhiannon Pickus rhiannon.pickus@kestramedical.com Investor contact Neil Bhalodkar neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com