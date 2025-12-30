SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kestra Medical Technologies to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13 at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Kestra Medical Technologies investor relations website.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com 

Washington State Events Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
In partnership with PII
Bridging Formulation and Device: Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for U.S. Pharma Manufacturing
December 8, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie