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Kestra Medical Technologies to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2026
Date: Tuesday, November 10
Presentation time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Event: Stifel Healthcare Conference 2026
Date: Wednesday, November 11
Presentation time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Event: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1
Presentation time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Interested parties may access the live webcast and replay of each presentation by visiting the Kestra investor relations website.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com

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