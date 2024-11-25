Kenvue Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

SKILLMAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”) today announced the Company’s participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City. Thibaut Mongon, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Ruh, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on investors.kenvue.com and a replay will be available on the website following the event.





About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

