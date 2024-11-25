SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kenvue Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

SKILLMAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”) today announced the Company’s participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City. Thibaut Mongon, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Ruh, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on investors.kenvue.com and a replay will be available on the website following the event.


About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sofya Tsinis
Kenvue_IR@Kenvue.com

Media Relations:
Melissa Witt
media@kenvue.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac