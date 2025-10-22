Kenox Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Julianne Berry as Vice President of R&D and Manufacturing

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Julianne Berry as Vice President of R&D and Manufacturing. In her new role, Dr. Berry will oversee Kenox's integrated development, manufacturing, and testing operations, driving innovation and efficiency across the company's expanding portfolio of inhaled, nasal, and ophthalmic drug–device combination products.

Dr. Berry brings more than 30 years of experience in the research, development, and commercialization of respiratory and specialty products for U.S. and global markets. She has played a key role in the successful launch of numerous marketed therapies, including metered dose inhalers, nasal sprays, dry powder inhalers, and nebulizers. Throughout her career, Dr. Berry has held senior leadership positions at Schering-Plough, Merck, Novel, Lupin, Glenmark, and Odin, and is recognized for her leadership in advancing respiratory drug delivery technologies.

"I am thrilled to join the highly experienced and creative Kenox team committed to accelerating the development of an innovative pipeline of inhaled, intranasal, and ophthalmic products," said Dr. Julianne Berry. "I'm excited to help bring these life-changing therapies to the clinic faster and ensure that patients gain access as quickly as possible."

"We're delighted to welcome Dr. Berry to Kenox," said Dr. Sitaram Velaga, Chief Executive Officer of Kenox Pharmaceuticals. "Her extensive expertise in respiratory and nasal product development, combined with her proven leadership, perfectly aligns with Kenox's mission to deliver next-generation drug–device combination therapies with scientific rigor and operational excellence."

Dr. Berry's appointment marks another milestone in Kenox's growth as it continues to expand its integrated R&D, fill-finish, and analytical services to support pharmaceutical and biotech partners worldwide.

Kenox Pharmaceuticals is a specialized CDMO focused exclusively on inhalation, intranasal, and ophthalmic therapies. With fully integrated R&D, fill-finish, and analytical testing capabilities, Kenox supports pharmaceutical and biotech innovators from concept to clinic, accelerating the development and delivery of complex drug–device combination products.

