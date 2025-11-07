Kelyniam Global Renews Licensing Agreement with Finceramica, Unlocking Access to Valuable Pipeline Products

CANTON, Conn., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG), a leading manufacturer of custom cranial and cranio-maxillofacial implants, today announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with Finceramica Faenza S.p.A., an innovative Italian biomaterials company. The three-year extension strengthens the longstanding partnership, granting Kelyniam expanded access to Finceramica's advanced product portfolio, including SINTlife, a next-generation fully resorbable synthetic graft made of substituted magnesium hydroxyapatite nanocrystals, available in injectable putty form, Surgery V-Connect a Smart Augmented Reality System and other products

SINTlife product is expected to receive FDA clearance within 2 years, targeting markets estimated to be 10 times larger than the current custom cranial implant sector.

This renewal not only secures Kelyniam's position as a key U.S. distributor but also positions the company for significant expansion into high-growth areas of regenerative medicine. By leveraging Finceramica's proprietary technologies, Kelyniam aims to diversify its offerings beyond its patented cranial implants, addressing broader needs in orthopedic and reconstructive surgery.

"We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Finceramica, a partnership that has already delivered innovative solutions for patients undergoing cranial reconstruction," said Ross Bjella, CEO of Kelyniam Global. "This renewal provides us with exclusive access to groundbreaking biomaterials like SINTlife, which will open doors to expansive markets in bone regeneration. We're excited about the mutual benefits—Finceramica gains a dedicated long-term distributor in the U.S., while Kelyniam secures a pipeline of unique products that could transform our growth trajectory by 2029 and beyond."

Michele Desogus, CEO of Finceramica Faenza S.p.A., echoed the enthusiasm: "Renewing our agreement with Kelyniam underscores our shared commitment to advancing regenerative surgery through innovative biomaterials. For Finceramica, this partnership ensures a strong, reliable presence in the U.S. market, allowing us to bring SINTlife to patients who need them most. We're mutually excited about the opportunities ahead, as Kelyniam's expertise in custom implants complements our cutting-edge technologies, paving the way for collaborative success in larger, high-impact markets."

The agreement highlights the strategic alignment between the two companies, with Finceramica benefiting from Kelyniam's established U.S. distribution network and regulatory experience, while Kelyniam gains entry into multimillion-dollar markets projected for rapid growth. This positions Kelyniam to capitalize on the evolving demand for advanced biomaterials in orthopedic applications.

About Kelyniam Global, Inc. Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG) specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing of advanced medical-grade polymers. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants for patients requiring the reconstruction of cranial and certain facial structures. Kelyniam works closely with surgeons, health systems, and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes.

About Finceramica Faenza S.p.A. Finceramica Faenza S.p.A. is an Italian company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative therapeutic solutions in the biomedical field, focusing on regenerative surgery for bone and cartilage defects. Part of the Tampieri Financial Group, Finceramica combines traditional ceramic processes with biomedical research to create advanced biomaterials that mimic natural tissue structures.