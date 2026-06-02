Kedrion Biopharma and InstaLILY Convene Industry Leaders to Advance the Future of AI in Healthcare at NY Tech Week

Advancing practical, responsible AI innovation in highly regulated industries

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma and InstaLILY are hosting the Rare Connections: Healthcare AI Innovation Summit on June 3 as part of NY Tech Week. The invitation-only, half-day forum will bring together thought leaders across pharma, technology, investment, and research to explore how organizations are operationalizing artificial intelligence responsibly and at scale.

As artificial intelligence accelerates a new era of business transformation, the summit will convene senior executives, industry innovators, and technology leaders committed to advancing the future of healthcare. The event will feature dynamic discussions and real-world case studies examining how organizations are moving beyond experimentation to implement AI in ways that strengthen operational efficiency, enhance patient experiences, and support innovation across healthcare and life sciences.

Topics throughout the summit will span frontier research and clinical development, commercial operations, specialty pharmacies, investment strategy, and responsible technology adoption, with discussions focused on how AI is being applied across the healthcare ecosystem to improve decision-making, patient access, and outcomes.

Featured speakers include:

Paige Bailey, Google DeepMind

Olivia Howard, Bain Capital Private Equity

Matt Ridenour, Google DeepMind

Bob Rossilli, Kedrion Biopharma

Duccio Manetti, Kedrion Biopharma

Andrea Caricasole, Kedrion Biopharma

Amit Shah, InstaLILY AI

Sumantro Das, InstaLILY AI

Crissy Costa Behrens, Insight Partners

Nithya Sabanayagam Grande, Evident Microscopy

Omer Awan, Permira

Anthony Mariello, TIAA

Peter Michel, Permira

Jason Weems, Soleo Health

Brett Dethmers, Vital Care

Tina Liu, Local Infusion

Jason Leavy, Henry Schein

Gionni Bernardini, Kedrion Biopharma

Gino Matteoni, Kedrion Biopharma

"This summit reflects Kedrion's ongoing commitment to patient-centric innovation and the potential for AI to strengthen how healthcare organizations operate within the communities we serve," said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer of Kedrion. "Bringing together voices from biopharma and AI enables meaningful conversations about how emerging technologies can support progress while remaining grounded in scientific rigor and regulatory responsibility."

"Partnering with Kedrion highlights one of our core convictions: the healthcare companies adopting AI to drive impact at scale are doing so by solving real frontline needs. Rare Connections at NY Tech Week is the ideal stage to bring together a community of leading healthcare operators, researchers and thought leaders to catalyze the next wave of innovation," said Sumantro "Sumo" Das, Co-Founder and COO at InstaLILY. "We measure ourselves by what changes for the teams we work with, whether that's a radically faster time to patient outcome or bringing the best frontier thinking directly to their front lines. Kedrion is showing what that looks like in practice, and it points to where all of healthcare is heading - a future where the organizations that put AI to work responsibly are the ones that move fastest for the patients who can't wait."

The Rare Connections: Healthcare AI Innovation Summit will take place on June 3 as part of NY Tech Week programming. Due to limited capacity, interested participants may request to join the waitlist at https://partiful.com/e/PdiozfxUMSvzekP4cU32?. For additional information and a full list of speakers and sessions, visit https://kedrion-summit.instalily.ai/.

About Kedrion Biopharma

Kedrion Biopharma collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for rare, ultra-rare, and debilitating conditions like Coagulation and Neurological Disorders, Immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization. We employ approximately 5,200 people worldwide and our industrial network includes 68 plasma collection centers in the United States and 8 in the Czech Republic, and 7 production facilities across 5 countries. We are committed to creating a world where science and care know no bounds, partnering with the medical-scientific community, institutions, patient advocacy groups, and research bodies to foster innovation and improve patient care. Every connection we make impacts someone, somewhere.

Learn more at: www.kedrion.us

About InstaLILY

InstaLILY builds autonomous AI for the physical economy, helping enterprises automate sales, service, and operations workflows across distributed industries including healthcare, biopharma, industrial, and construction. The platform combines InstaBrain™, an intelligence layer built from proprietary enterprise knowledge, with InstaWorkers™, AI workers that execute directly inside existing systems like SAP, LIMS, MES, and CRM. InstaControl™ gives operators a single command surface to deploy, monitor, and govern those AI workers in production, with the visibility and auditability regulated industries require. For workflows that need to run close to where the work happens, the Small Data Center (SDC) delivers private, low-latency AI execution on-premise, connecting cloud and edge environments while keeping sensitive data inside the four walls. Backed by Insight Partners and supported by the Google Accelerator, NVIDIA Inception, and Microsoft for Startups, InstaLILY is helping enterprises own their intelligence and operate at the speed of the real world.

Learn more at instalily.ai.

Media Contact: Jessica Fetrow, (202) 802-7119, j.fetrow@kedrion.com

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SOURCE Kedrion Biopharma