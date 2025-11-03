KCAS Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Paul Kirchgraber and Kurt Doyle

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KCAS Bio, a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in comprehensive bioanalytical and biomarker services, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Kirchgraber and Mr. Kurt Doyle to its Board of Directors. Their addition marks a significant milestone in KCAS Bio’s continued growth and strategic evolution in the global life sciences industry. KCAS Bio is headquartered in the Kansas City, Kansas metropolitan area with operating sites in the greater Philadelphia area; Lyon, France; and a partnership in Melbourne, Australia. The Company is backed by Vitruvian Partners, one of the world’s leading growth-focused investment firms.

Dr. Paul Kirchgraber brings decades of leadership experience in clinical research and laboratory operations. He served as Executive Vice President and CEO of Covance, Labcorp’s Drug Development Division, where he led global teams in drug and medical device development in over 60 countries. Dr. Kirchgraber has experience running global pre-clinical, central and bioanalytical labs as well as phase one through four clinical services. He also served as Chairman of the Association of Clinical Research Organizations. His expertise in laboratory medicine and strategic operations will be instrumental in guiding KCAS Bio’s scientific and business initiatives.

Mr. Kurt Doyle is a seasoned executive with deep experience in commercial strategy and business development within the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. He has spent 26 years at IQVIA, most recently as Senior Vice President – Large Pharma and Specialty Services, where he drove growth through client engagement, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships. Mr. Doyle’s insights into market dynamics and customer needs will support KCAS Bio’s mission to deliver high-quality, client-focused solutions across the drug development continuum.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Kurt to our Board,” said John Bucksath, CEO of KCAS Bio. “Their combined experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Their strategic vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to scientific excellence and operational excellence.”

Sophie Bower-Straziota, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, commented, “KCAS Bio has grown tremendously since we backed John and his team. We are delighted to welcome Paul and Kurt to the Board to support KCAS Bio’s continued expansion in its ability to serve the world’s largest pharma companies and biotechs in accelerating time to market for their most valuable therapeutics.”

The appointments of Dr. Kirchgraber and Mr. Doyle reflect KCAS Bio’s dedication to building a world-class leadership team to support its mission of accelerating life-changing therapies to market.

Further information:

About KCAS Bio – KCAS Bio is a leading global Contract Research Organization providing comprehensive GLP-compliant bioanalytical and biomarker development testing services for the biopharma industry. The company offers a complete range of bioanalytical services from early discovery support through new product registration, providing market leading expertise in biological (large molecule) and synthetic (small molecule) drug candidates. Vitruvian’s investments have positioned KCAS Bio to continue growing operations across all its sites globally; continue the rapid hiring of top scientific talent and focus on outstanding customer service; and accelerate internationalization including through acquisitions. KCAS Bio is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas and has c. 380 employees. Further information regarding KCAS Bio can be found at www.kcasbio.com.

About Vitruvian – Vitruvian Partners is a global growth-focused investor with offices across London, Miami, San Francisco, Stockholm, Munich, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Singapore, and Shanghai. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across asset-light industries. Vitruvian has over $20 billion of active funds which have backed many leaders in their sectors, including Just Eat, Arrive, Skyscanner, Medison, CRF Health, DeepIntent, Global-e, and Darktrace. Further information can be found at www.vitruvianpartners.com.

