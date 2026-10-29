Kazia Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance, today announced that John Friend, MD, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Kraws, Head of Corporate Strategy & Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, being held November 9 to 11, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Conference Details

Event: Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference



Date: Monday, November 9, 2026



Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST)



Presenters: John Friend, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Kraws, Head of Corporate Strategy & Development



Format: Fireside chat



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here.

Kazia management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested participants should contact their Guggenheim representative to arrange a meeting.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance. Kazia's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor being developed across multiple forms of cancer, including cancers of the central nervous system, advanced breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Paxalisib has received U.S. FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for glioblastoma, Fast Track designation for PI3K-altered brain metastases with radiation and Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for select pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor.

Kazia is also advancing two potentially first-in-class preclinical programs: NDL2, a nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader targeting a newly identified mechanism of immunotherapy resistance and metastatic progression, and MSETC, a SETDB1 inhibitor intended to restore immune signaling in tumors that have become resistant to immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, Kazia's portfolio includes EVT801, a small molecule VEGFR-3 inhibitor that the Company is exploring for potential partnering opportunities.

For more information, visit www.kaziatx.com, as well as follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited