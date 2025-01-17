Kayentis enlists experts in oncology, neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders to form scientific advisory board

Board’s specialties in rare diseases, oncology, neurosciences, cardiology and metabolic disorders drive Kayentis’ expertise further in aiding pharma and biotech companies to define and implement Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) strategies in disease-specific areas

Enhanced expertise will help Kayentis address significant challenge in clinical development: anticipating eCOA strategies to include patient’s voice earlier in clinical trials, thereby further improving trial efficiency

Grenoble, France, January 15, 2025 - Kayentis, a global provider of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) and Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) solutions, today announces the creation of a scientific advisory board to strengthen its support to pharma and biotech companies through defining and implementing their Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) strategies in key therapeutic areas.

Joining the board are: the Thelonius Mind organization and its team of therapeutic development strategists, with expertise in clinical development, data science and regulatory science in the field of neurodegenerative and rare diseases. Dr. Frédéric Fiteni, MD, PhD - medical oncologist and oncology PRO specialist at the University Hospital of Nîmes, and lecturer at the University of Montpellier, France; specialist in the management of breast and gynecological cancers. Adeline Meilhoc, clinical psychologist, biotech, pharma and clinical research specialist, leading the development of innovative therapeutics in neurology and cardiovascular emergency within the challenging drug development environment.

Each brings to Kayentis combined academic and international industrial experience with significant expertise in rare diseases, oncology (including early-phase trials), neurosciences, cardiology and metabolic disorders.

"Kayentis is delighted to welcome the members of our new scientific advisory board, whose international experience significantly reinforce our expertise in therapeutic areas where we have a proven track record of excellence. They will help us tackle the challenges of new therapeutic fields where, so far, we have been less present,” said Guillaume Juge, CEO of Kayentis.

Through the board’s sharp focus on protocol endpoints definition, relevant measures selection and contribution to improving patients’ and sites’ experiences, Kayentis anticipates supporting pharma and biotech companies earlier in their eCOA strategies, and overall, commits to improving outcomes in clinical trials.

Equally importantly, the board’s expertise will enable Kayentis to extend its clinical data collection support in other therapeutic fields, such as the Central Nervous System (CNS), in which diseases affect 3.4 billion people globally. Currently, Kayentis supports over 200 indications across more than 20 therapeutic areas.

“In oncology clinical trials, quality of life is an outcome long-neglected by health authorities and oncologists, due to poor methodology and a lack of knowledge in measurement and analysis methods. This collaboration with Kayentis will allow us to ensure that quality of life is considered as an essential criterion in the evaluation of the effectiveness of oncology treatments,” said Dr. Frédéric Fiteni, scientific board member at Kayentis.

“I am delighted to join Kayentis’ scientific advisory board, to bring my expertise to its commitment to enhancing patient-centered outcomes through robust eCOA solutions. This resonates with my focus on improving patient experience and trial efficiency,” added Adeline Meilhoc. “Together, we will help address the complex challenges of clinical trials and ensure that the measures implemented respond to regulatory requirements; truly reflecting what matters most to patients.”

According to Kayentis, well-thought eCOA strategies - even during the early stages of clinical development - are key to developing a more comprehensive understanding of the benefits and risks of a new drug. Selecting the relevant measures and anticipating the collection of what truly matters to patients, together with choosing the pertinent eCOA operational strategy, will increase clinical trial efficiency and enhance the scientific and market value of the entire project.

“Kayentis is very proud to have a team of experts with a range of therapeutic experience work alongside us, complementing the strong patient and site partnerships already in place,” said Estelle Haenel, medical director at Kayentis. “Strengthening the science behind our eCOA services helps ensure that we keep pace with the challenges that researchers are facing as they investigate key therapeutic areas.”

Kayentis plans to pro-actively engage in more collaborations with experts in other disease areas, with the aim of leveraging their support in specific indications, adding to the scientific expertise that these research areas deserve.

About Kayentis

Kayentis, a global leader in eCOA and decentralized clinical trial solutions, empowers pharma, biotech and CROs to streamline data collection in clinical trials, enhancing simplicity, efficiency and data quality. Since 2005, Kayentis has spearheaded clinical development, specializing in eCOA solutions across phases I-IV in over 200 indications across more than 20 therapeutic areas. Adapting to the changing landscape, Kayentis is now offering a comprehensive suite of services to support science-driven and patient-centric clinical research, with operational capabilities across the US, Europe and Asia.

https://kayentis.com/