Kathy Spencer-Pike Joins NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC as Chief Commercial Officer

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Kathy Spencer-Pike as Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 1st 2025.

In this role, Spencer-Pike will lead the company’s commercial strategy; overseeing sales, marketing, business development, customer engagement and market expansion initiatives to drive growth and strengthen the company’s competitive position. She will work closely with cross-functional teams to align commercial initiatives with corporate objectives focused on ensuring sustainable growth and achieving market leadership.

“Kathy brings a wealth of experience in scaling commercial organizations and driving revenue growth,” said Frank Scholz, President and CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “Her strategic vision, sector experience and deep understanding of market dynamics will be key as we continue to strengthen our position and deliver value to our customers.”

Spencer-Pike brings more than 25 years of expertise in scaling commercial teams and driving sales effectiveness, creating and executing successful product launch cycles, and accelerating revenue generation in complex healthcare and life sciences environments. As an accomplished executive with a proven track record for pioneering innovative strategies that differentiate companies, expand markets and deliver lasting value, Spencer-Pike is expert at driving performance in Fortune 50 companies and high growth startups alike.

“I’m excited to join NorthStar as CCO at a time when demand for reliable isotope supply and end-to-end radiopharma solutions has never been greater. NorthStar is uniquely positioned to maximize opportunities presented by this momentum, scale rapidly, and become a catalyst for industry-wide progress. I look forward to building strong customer partnerships and driving commercial growth that advances business for NorthStar and our customers and enhances patient impact,” said Spencer-Pike.

Most recently, Spencer-Pike served as Chief Commercial Officer at Nucleus RadioPharma, where she led the development of commercial strategy, scaled marketing and business development capabilities, aligned cross-functional infrastructure, and supported readiness for clinical and commercial manufacturing. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at McKesson / CoverMyMeds, where she led a large commercial organization across three integrated businesses, driving double-digit growth and industry-leading client retention. Prior to that, Spencer-Pike held commercial leadership roles at Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Pfizer.

Spencer-Pike holds a B.S. from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky and a M.A. in Mental Health Counseling from Webster University, Orlando, Florida.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services. Visit: www.northstarnm.com.

