Kardigan Announces Multiple Presentations at ACC.26 from its Late-Stage Portfolio of Personalized Cardiovascular Medicines

New Phase 2 data on tonlamarsen in patients with uncontrolled hypertension to be presented in late-breaking session on Saturday, March 28

Prolaio to present LINK-HF2 research highlighting the role of continuous monitoring and novel biomarkers in advancing cardiovascular therapeutics and care innovation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACC26--Kardigan™, a heart health company modernizing cardiovascular (CV) drug development, announced today that it will have multiple presentations at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.26), taking place on March 28-30, 2026 in New Orleans. Presentations will highlight research from all three of Kardigan’s CV programs, including late-breaking data from the company’s Phase 2 KARDINAL study of tonlamarsen in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

In addition, Prolaio™, a leading CV clinical intelligence company and subsidiary of Kardigan, will present two posters from its LINK-HF2 trial that support the clinical value of continuous ECG/activity monitoring to potentially identify changes in heart failure risk.

“ACC 2026 is an important meeting for Kardigan as we share data across all three of our late-stage clinical programs, alongside new cardiovascular insights from Prolaio. Together, these presentations underscore the depth of our pipeline and our commitment to generating high-quality important evidence together with our clinical investigator partners that can meaningfully advance cardiovascular care for patients,” said Tassos Gianakakos, co-founder, chief executive officer, and chair of Kardigan. “We look forward to engaging with the broader cardiovascular community at ACC and are eager to demonstrate the momentum behind our differentiated approach to drug development.”

Presentation details include:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Results of Prolaio’s LINK-HF2 Trial

Intervention based on Remote Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence Enabled Predictive Analytics in Heart Failure: The LINK-HF2 Multicenter Randomized Trial

Presenter Name: Konstantinos Sideris, M.D., University of Utah School of Medicine

Session Title: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies 03

Presentation Number: 1371-243

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Presentation Forum: Posters, Hall E

Preclinical data on ataciguat

Direct Activation of Oxidized Soluble Guanylate Cyclase with Ataciguat Blunts Osteogenic Activation and NOTCH1 Downregulation in 2D and 3D Models of Moderate Calcific Aortic Valve Disease

Presenter Name: Carlos del Rio, Ph.D., MSc, Kardigan

Session Title: Valvular Diseases 04

Presentation Number: 1381-130

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Presentation Forum: Posters, Hall E

Preclinical data on tonlamarsen

Liver-targeted ASO Against Angiotensinogen Blunts Corticosteroid-induced Systemic Blood Pressure Increases in Rats: Potential Implications for AGT Modulation in Acute Severe Hypertension

Presenter Name: Gail Geist, DVM, MSc, Kardigan

Session Title: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention 04

Presentation Number: 1374-039

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Presentation Forum: Posters, Hall E

Phase 2 data on tonlamarsen - ACC late-breaking presentation

KARDINAL: A Phase 2 Study of Tonlamarsen for the Treatment of Uncontrolled Hypertension

Presenter Name: Luke Laffin, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Center for Blood Pressure Disorders

Session Title: Joint American College of Cardiology/Journal of the American Medical Association Late-Breaking Clinical Trials II

Presentation Number: 105-07

Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. CT

Presentation Forum: Main Tent, Great Hall

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Secondary analysis of Prolaio’s LINK-HF2 Trial

Continuous Monitoring Reveals Dynamic Vital Sign Stabilization Following Heart Failure Discharge and Medication Titration

Presenter Name: Claire M. Martin, Prolaio

Session Title: Cardiovascular Disease Prevention 10

Presentation Number: 1517-034

Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Presentation Forum: Posters, Hall E

Monday, March 30, 2026

Phase 2 data on danicamtiv

Danicamtiv Treatment for Patients with Dilated Cardiomyopathy: Findings From a Phase 2 Open-Label Extension

Presenter Name: Neal Lakdawala, M.D., Mass General Brigham Heart & Vascular Institute

Session Title: New Therapeutic and Predictive Horizons in Cause-Specific Cardiomyopathies

Presentation Number: 1203-03

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. – 12:37 p.m. CT

Presentation Forum: Moderated Poster Theater 12, Posters, Hall E

About Tonlamarsen

Tonlamarsen is an investigational subcutaneous angiotensinogen-targeted therapy designed to interrupt the dangerous cycle of acute severe hypertension (ASH), with the potential to lower blood pressure and reduce risks of organ damage, heart failure and other serious cardiovascular events. Angiotensinogen is a protein, produced primarily by the liver, that plays a central role in controlling blood pressure as the foundation of the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS) pathway, the body’s main system for regulating blood pressure. Kardigan in-licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to tonlamarsen, an investigational drug discovered and developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

About Ataciguat

Ataciguat is a once-daily, oral soluble guanylate cyclase activator being developed as a potential first-in-disease treatment for moderate calcific aortic valve stenosis (CAVS) and an alternative to the current “watch and wait” approach and progression to valve replacement that is today’s standard of care. Ataciguat has the potential to be the first pharmacological therapy for CAVS designed to target calcium as the underlying driver of disease progression. Kardigan acquired rights to ataciguat, an investigational drug developed by, and in-licensed from, Sanofi and Mayo Clinic.

About Danicamtiv

Danicamtiv is a potential first-in-class cardiac myosin activator targeting genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) driven by variants of the sarcomeric genes, designed to restore cardiac function through direct activation of both atrial and ventricular function. Kardigan in-licensed exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to danicamtiv, an investigational drug discovered at MyoKardia and further developed by Bristol Myers Squibb.

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a patient-driven heart health company that is modernizing cardiovascular drug development to deliver medicines that move patients beyond symptom management to functional cures. By matching critical disease drivers with treatment responders identified in clinical trials, Kardigan is developing a portfolio of medicines that modify the underlying cardiovascular disease pathophysiology to get patients closer to the cures they deserve. The company is based in South San Francisco, California and Princeton, New Jersey. To learn more, visit Kardigan.bio.

About Prolaio

Prolaio, a subsidiary of Kardigan, is a cardiovascular clinical intelligence company dedicated to advancing today’s cardiology research and care ecosystem. The company was created by cardiologists and cardiovascular scientists specifically to address the world’s number one cause of death, cardiovascular disease. Its FDA-cleared software integrates real world clinical data and proprietary algorithms to deliver data driven insights to empower researchers, physicians, and product developers. By combining scientific rigor with cutting edge technology, Prolaio aims to expedite clinical trials and support patient outcomes across cardiology therapeutic areas. The company is based in Chicago. To learn more, visit Prolaio.com.

Media

Michael Bachner

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (609) 664-7308

mbachner@kardigan.bio

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