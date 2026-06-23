Kardigan Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KARD #Kardigan--Kardigan™, Inc. (Nasdaq: KARD) (“Kardigan”), a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root cause of specific cardiovascular diseases where no approved treatments exist, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate 28,750,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 3,750,000 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Kardigan. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering of the initial shares and the additional shares described above, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $460 million.

Kardigan’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “KARD."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Leerink Partners LLC, and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as the underwriters for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on June 17, 2026. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; and TD Securities (USA) LLC, by mail at TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company developing medicines that target the root cause of specific cardiovascular diseases where no approved treatments exist. Led by a proven and experienced management team, Kardigan is reimagining cardiovascular drug discovery and development through an integrated approach that unites deep cardiovascular biology, real-world patient data, and advanced analytics to enable more precise, efficient, and informed development of novel therapies. The company is based in South San Francisco, California and Princeton, New Jersey.

Media:

Michael Bachner

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (609) 664-7308

mbachner@kardigan.bio



Investors:

Clayton Robertson

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@kardigan.bio