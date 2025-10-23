Kantify Reaches New Milestone in AI-Driven Drug Discovery: 10 Billion Molecules Analyzed Per Day and a Major Advance in a Rare Cancer

Brussels, October 22, 2025 - Kantify, a Belgian company applying AI to biotechnology, announced today that its artificial intelligence platform, Sapian, is now capable of analyzing 10 billion molecules per day with very high performance. This technological feat elevates the young company to the rank of the most advanced technologies on the market. It also enables the exploration of therapeutic avenues long deemed too complex or poorly documented. As evidence, Kantify today reports a scientific breakthrough in liposarcoma, a rare cancer, achieved in partnership with a leading international consortium.

At a time when the biotech sector is facing challenges, the market for AI in drug discovery is booming, with experts estimating it will double in size over the next 10 years. Even though the application of AI to drug discovery is not new, it still faces significant limitations. Specifically, the difficulty in identifying potential drugs when the therapeutic target is little or poorly understood often leads pharmaceutical companies to rely on traditional, high-throughput physical screening techniques, which are expensive and limited.

Kantify, an innovative Brussels-based company, aims to solve this problem through its Sapian technology. Trained on billions of chemistry and biology data points, Sapian computationally identifies the most promising compounds for laboratory testing. While Sapian could previously evaluate only 8 million compounds, the company today announces it has developed the capability to perform this work in a few hours at the scale of 10 billion molecules - and with exceptional performance, even on targets where others have failed.

As proof of Sapian’s capability, the technology was recently used to discover new active molecules against liposarcoma, a rare cancer with no satisfactory treatment, and which affects one of the company’s co-founders. The team is communicating today that one of its molecules has shown excellent biological activity in in vivo studies, a crucial step between computational modeling and experimental validation. To execute this project, the team partnered with renowned researchers in the field, as well as biotechs with complementary technologies, all supported by an American philanthropic foundation.

Developed by a team of only nine people in Brussels, the Sapian platform positions Kantify as a unique player, steadily gaining ground in a rapidly growing market. This position is reinforced by a first molecule discovery collaboration, signed in mid-2025 with a top 10 global pharmaceutical company, and partnerships with world-class research centers such as Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the United States and the Centre d’Etudes sur les Cellules Souches (Stem Cell Research Center) in France.