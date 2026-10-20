Kane to Showcase revyve® at Wounds Canada National Hybrid Conference

Engaging Canadian wound-care professionals, presenting data and discussing biofilm management in clinical practice

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that it will attend the Wounds Canada National Hybrid Conference, taking place October 22-24, 2026, in Niagara Falls, Ontario.



U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

Kane Biotech will be exhibiting at Booth 604, where its team will showcase the revyve® product portfolio and connect with clinicians, educators and other wound-care professionals. The Kane team will also present data during the conference. The Company looks forward to hearing about the challenges clinicians are seeing in practice and discussing the role of biofilm management in everyday wound care.

With roots in Western Canada, Kane is proud to bring Canadian biofilm expertise and homegrown innovation to a national wound-care forum. The conference provides an opportunity to exchange perspectives with the clinicians caring for patients and to discuss how greater attention to biofilm may help inform product selection, treatment routines and the management of wounds that are not progressing as expected.

“Wounds Canada brings together the people who understand the realities of wound care best: the clinicians working with patients every day,” said Patti Burke-Martin, BScN, Vice President of Business Development, Canada at Kane Biotech. “We are looking forward to listening, learning and having practical conversations about biofilm management and how revyve can support wound-care practice. We invite attendees to bring their questions, including the difficult ones, and meet our team at Booth 604.”

The Wounds Canada National Hybrid Conference is a national educational event for health-care professionals involved in the prevention and management of wounds. The 2026 conference will include evidence-informed education, keynote and concurrent sessions, networking opportunities and an interactive exhibitor showcase. For more information, visit the Wounds Canada conference website .

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit https://kanebiotech.com/ca/products .

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Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information





This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe07684-ef4b-4b6a-afd0-5f6a111e5ec7