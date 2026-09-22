Kalohexis Appoints Thomas Forest Farb-Horch to Board of Directors

Experienced life sciences entrepreneur, executive, and investor brings extensive company-building, capital markets, data science and artificial intelligence (AI), and public-company experience

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced the appointment of Thomas Forest Farb-Horch to its Board of Directors. Mr. Farb-Horch will also serve as Chair of the Board's Audit Committee.

"Tom brings an exceptional combination of leadership, board governance, company-building, financing and strategic experience in life sciences and AI companies," said Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Kalohexis. "He has actively built and financed numerous innovative companies, participated in significant public-company transactions, and brings decades of experience as an executive, entrepreneur, investor, and board member. His perspective will be particularly valuable as Kalohexis advances its clinical programs, uses advanced data science and AI tools, and enters its next stage of growth."

Mr. Farb-Horch has more than three decades of experience founding, building, financing, and leading life sciences and technology companies and has held senior executive positions at several public biotechnology, medical technology and AI companies. He served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Indevus Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals. He was also Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Planning at Cytyc Corporation during its formative years; Cytyc was subsequently acquired by Hologic for approximately $6.2 billion.

Mr. Farb-Horch is currently Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Thrive Bioscience, a life sciences technology company providing computational and data infrastructure for AI-driven drug discovery and biomedical research companies. He also serves as Managing Director and Senior Advisor for Life Sciences at Cappello Group, a global investment bank and financial advisory firm. Previously, he was involved in the founding of numerous companies including HNC Software, a pioneering machine-learning company that became a public company and was acquired by Fair Isaac, Exact Sciences (being acquired by Abbott Laboratories), and Retek (acquired by Oracle).

"Kalohexis is pursuing a differentiated approach to some of the largest unmet needs in metabolic disease," said Mr. Farb-Horch. "The opportunity to address both obesity and cancer cachexia through the melanocortin system is compelling. I look forward to working with Russell, the Board and the Kalohexis team as the company advances its clinical pipeline, incorporates industry-leading drug discovery and drug development software tools, and builds the organization for its next stage of growth."

Mr. Farb-Horch received his B.A. from Harvard College.

About Kalohexis, Inc.



Kalohexis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, spun out of Endevica Bio in March 2026, shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' therapeutic peptide candidates are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:



Argot Partners



kalohexis@argotpartners.com

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SOURCE Kalohexis