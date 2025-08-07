SUBSCRIBE
KALA BIO to Present at H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

August 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye, today announced that members of management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. A pre-recorded presentation will be made available beginning on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET. KALA management will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Novel Treatments for Front-of-the-Eye Indications” on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To access the webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the “Presentations” section of the KALA website at www.kalarx.com.

About KALA BIO, Inc.

KALA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye. KALA’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize KALA’s proprietary mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. KALA’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is a human MSC-S, which contains numerous human-derived biofactors, such as growth factors, protease inhibitors, matrix proteins and neurotrophic factors that can potentially correct the impaired corneal healing that is an underlying etiology of multiple severe ocular diseases. KPI-012 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, for which it has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. KALA is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and other rare corneal diseases that threaten vision and has initiated preclinical studies to evaluate the potential utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on KALA, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contact:

Taylor Steiner
taylor.steiner@precisionaq.com
212-362-1200


Massachusetts Events
