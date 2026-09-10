Kaiser Permanente presents a fireside chat -- ‘Tough pill to swallow: Balancing access and affordability in pharmacy’

Register now to save your spot for this free webinar on October 6, 2026, featuring leaders from Permanente Medical Groups and Tufts Medical Center.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National health care leaders from Kaiser Permanente and Tufts Medical Center will present a free Permanente Live fireside chat on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. PT, to explore the challenges and opportunities of high-cost, highly effective medications — like GLP-1s — and how value-based care systems are balancing better patient outcomes, access, and affordability.

Rising chronic disease rates and the growing cost of specialty medications are placing added pressure on health care organizations, challenging their ability to deliver high-quality care amid financial realities. Learn about the considerations being discussed in exam rooms — and boardrooms — across the country.

What:

"Tough pill to swallow: Balancing access and affordability in pharmacy" attendees will learn:

How preventive, value-based care can help reduce rising medication costs









The role biosimilars could play in improving outcomes while controlling costs









What GLP-1s reveal about whether value-based care can transform pharmacy policy, access, and affordability

Who:

Peter J. Neumann, ScD, director, Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health, Tufts Medical Center

Maisha Draves, MD, MPH, associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group

Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president, The Permanente Federation (moderator)

When:

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

10:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Register to attend this complimentary virtual one-hour event. Can't attend live? Registering gives you access to the recording.

Join the conversation on social media using the tag #PermLiveLeadership.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About Permanente Medical Groups



Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.9 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia. Find out more at permanente.org.

About The Permanente Federation



The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we're expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America. Find out more at permanente.org.

Laura.e.evenson@kp.org

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SOURCE The Permanente Federation