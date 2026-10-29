Kaiser Permanente invests $15M for behavioral health care at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland

Grant supports specialty behavioral health care access and strengthens one of Northern California's most important pediatric safety-net resources.

Grant for $15 million will create new access to critical inpatient mental health services for children and teens across Northern California.

New behavioral health wing will include 20 private inpatient psychiatric rooms, serving approximately 700 patients annually.

Investment reflects Kaiser Permanente's commitment to supporting the full continuum of mental health care through education, partnership, philanthropy, and community-based solutions.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A $15-million charitable grant from Kaiser Permanente will help UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland add 20 private inpatient behavioral health rooms, and will expand access to care for young people across Northern California by providing specialized mental health care to approximately 700 children and adolescents each year.

The funding will support construction of a 21,300-square-foot behavioral health wing as part of the hospital's modernization project. The project includes creating inpatient behavioral health treatment capacity for the first time, building an outdoor therapy space, and adding a therapeutic roof garden designed to support healing and recovery.

The investment will strengthen one of Northern California's leading pediatric safety-net resources amid growing demand for mental health care.

The new behavioral health wing will have the facility's first dedicated acute psychiatric beds, creating access to critical treatment closer to home. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland serves children and families from throughout Northern California, regardless of ability to pay. It also provides specialized pediatric services that many community hospitals cannot offer.

"Oakland has been home to Kaiser Permanente for more than 80 years, and we have seen firsthand the extraordinary impact UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland has on children and families across Northern California," said Mike Bowers, regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Northern California. "Kaiser Permanente recognizes that improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve requires investing in the broader health care ecosystem. We're proud to support this investment in mental health, strengthening the region's overall behavioral health care capacity."

Youth mental health care is one of the most pressing health challenges facing families and communities across the U.S. and is consistently identified as a priority need through Kaiser Permanente's Community Health Needs Assessment process. Investing in youth behavioral health aligns with Kaiser Permanente's broader efforts to strengthen mental health support available to young people, from prevention and early intervention to acute care.

"Across the country, our communities are saying the same thing: Behavioral health care, particularly for children, is among the most urgent unmet health needs they face," said Bechara Choucair, MD, executive vice president and chief health officer for Kaiser Permanente. "This grant reflects our commitment to listening and responding with meaningful action. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland plays a critical role in caring for children with complex medical and behavioral health needs, including children from underserved communities. Helping build the facility's capacity improves the broader system of care while strengthening a trusted community institution that has served families for generations."

Among California's few acute care pediatric hospitals with a level 1 trauma center, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland opened in 1914, and consistently ranks among the top children's hospitals in the nation. The new behavioral health wing is expected to open in 2031.

"Kaiser Permanente's extraordinary $15-million commitment is a meaningful investment in the health and well-being of children and families across Northern California and a powerful vote of confidence in UCSF's vision for the future of children's health," said UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood. "We are deeply grateful for their generous partnership and leadership in helping us expand vital behavioral health services for the communities we serve."

"We're incredibly grateful to Kaiser Permanente for helping us tackle one of the most urgent challenges facing children and families today," said Nicholas Holmes, MD, president of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. "When a young person is in a mental health crisis, their family shouldn't have to struggle to find the right care close to home. This generous investment will help us provide more children and adolescents from across Northern California with the specialized, compassionate care they need right here in Oakland."

Kaiser Permanente is investing in behavioral health at every stage, from helping people before problems become serious to providing community support and specialized care. When these approaches work together and across communities, the impact can make a difference for more people. Other Kaiser Permanente initiatives to support mental health include:

About Kaiser Permanente



Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.9 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

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SOURCE Kaiser Permanente