Kairos Pharma Recognized with Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

Company selected as an Emerald honoree for Innovator of Biotech Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative cancer therapeutics, announces that it has been named a winner of the 2026 Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare, being selected as an Emerald honoree for Innovator of Biotech Solutions for addressing cancer drug resistance.

Kairos Pharma was recognized for its differentiated approach to targeting the biological mechanisms that allow tumors to evade treatment. Rather than developing standalone therapies, Kairos is advancing resistance-modulating treatments designed to restore and extend the effectiveness of existing cancer therapies. At the center of this strategy is ENV-105 (carotuximab), an investigational neutralizing antibody designed to inhibit pathways involved in cancer stem cells and tumor resistance. ENV-105 is being developed in combination with standard-of-care therapies to improve durability of response across multiple indications.

“Receiving this Pinnacle Award is validation of our commitment to tackling one of the most complex challenges in cancer care and drug development,” said Kairos Pharma Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Yu. “Our focus is not just on treating tumors, but on preventing the biological adaptations that allow them to survive and progress. We owe it to patients facing treatment-resistant disease to not just throw out initially effective treatments when the cancer becomes resistant but to focus on making effective treatments last longer.”

The Pinnacle Awards is an esteemed annual awards program dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements across various industries. Its mission is to honor companies, products, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and impact in their fields. Each year, nominees are evaluated by industry experts, media professionals, and consultants who ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma’s lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV-105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for non-small cell lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. As of the date of this press release, ENV-105 has not been approved as safe or effective by the United States Food and Drug Administration or any other comparable foreign regulator. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kairos Pharma. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our expectations regarding the success and/or completion of our Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials; our success in completing newly initiated clinical trials, commence new trials, and obtain regulatory approval following the conclusion of such trials; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in Kairos Pharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings made with the SEC. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, and Kairos Pharma is not required to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting KAPA is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kairos Pharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov (including any documents forming a part thereof or incorporated by reference therein), as well as in our reports, public disclosure documents and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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