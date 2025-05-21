Juvenescence closes $76m first tranche of Series B-1 financing led by Abu Dhabi’s M42 alongside strategic partnership

Close of $76m Series B-1 tranche follows recent announcement of groundbreaking strategic partnership with M42 to collaborate in drug discovery

Juvenescence aims to complete the financing in Q3 2025 to advance clinical pipeline targeting age-related diseases

Ramsey, Isle of Man, 21 May 2025: Juvenescence Limited, a clinical stage AI-enabled biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has secured a total of $76m in the first-close of a Series B-1 round, led by cornerstone investor M42, with follow-on investments from existing investors. The second close of the Series B-1 is anticipated to complete in the third quarter of 2025. The financing will enable Juvenescence to continue advancing its portfolio of therapeutics into clinical development and deliver critical clinical readouts for its core medicine pipeline.

The investment by M42 is part of a wider strategic partnership to identify and develop a pipeline of AI-enabled therapeutics to extend healthy lifespan and advance the treatment of life-threatening diseases. Juvenescence and M42 will establish a leading drug development hub in Abu Dhabi, led by an unrivalled team, to build a therapeutics pipeline to extend healthy lifespan.

Leveraging M42’s deep expertise in digital healthcare data, genomics, bioanalysis, and its clinical trial infrastructure alongside Juvenescence’s cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology and extensive drug development expertise, the collaboration will drive breakthroughs in therapeutic development, enhance disease understanding, and enable fast-tracking of clinical development.

As well as identifying novel drug targets and therapeutics, the partnership will explore collaboration in R&D with leading academic and research organisations both in UAE, and globally and to support the wider life sciences strategy in Abu Dhabi. A Joint Steering Committee comprised of senior executives from both companies will oversee the execution of this partnership.

Dr Richard Marshall CBE, CEO of Juvenescence, said: “We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, including new investor and strategic partner M42, who have joined us on this remarkable journey. Our partnership with M42 signifies a shared commitment to developing sustainable, long-term collaborations. Together, we are excited about the opportunity to help build a leading life-sciences hub in Abu Dhabi and establish a pipeline of innovative therapeutics that will improve the lives of millions of patients.

‘Our world class team of senior drug developers, together with our academic and biotech partners, are excited and proud that Juvenescence is now a clinical stage biotechnology company and our AI expansion will speed up the clinical development of these assets."

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions platform and acting CEO of its AI Life Sciences platform, added: “Our partnership with Juvenescence is a crucial step toward redefining healthcare through AI-driven drug discovery and biotechnology. By uniting AI innovation with biotech expertise, we’re not only advancing the fight against age-related diseases but also building a global ecosystem that empowers prevention, precision and progress, delivering transformative therapies from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

-Ends-

About Juvenescence

Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centers around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.

It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey and Dr Declan Doogan – with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totalling $30bn in peak annual sales.

Powered by an unrivaled drug development team, Juvenescence leverages cutting-edge AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. The company’s diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core ageing mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of cutting-edge companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.

For more information, visit: www.JuvLabs.com

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Program, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and ADHDS, a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

