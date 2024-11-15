Justera Health Announces Management Change

Justera Health Ltd. (CSE:VTAL)(OTC PINK:SCRSF) (“Justera“or the”Company”) is pleased to announce the changes to the leadership to the Company.

The Company regrets to announce that effective November 15, 2024, Mr. Young Cho Lee has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

In response to Mr. Lee’s departure, the Company’s Director, Mr. Joshua Herman has taken the vacancy of Chief Executive Officer position. Mr. Herman brings extensive public company experience and has a key role in steering the Company’s strategic vision. The Board is confident that MR. Herman will provide the strong leadership needed.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to be appointed as the CEO of this esteemed organization. I am looking forward to working along side our talented team to continue driving the Company’s growth and success. We will navigate the challenges ahead together with a focus on delivering value to our stakeholders and positive impact,” said Joshua Herman, the new CEO of the Company.

The Company wishes the former CEO, Mr. Lee, the best for his future endeavors.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera’s mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.justerahealth.com/

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

