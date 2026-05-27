Junevity to Present Breakthrough Research on siRNA Therapeutics at American Aging Association’s 2026 Annual Meeting

The company’s co-founder will deliver an oral presentation with the first ever data showing an siRNA therapeutic can restore global gene networks back to health in vivo

The company to present applications of its RESET Platform for siRNA therapeutic development in neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s Disease

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AGE2026--Junevity, a biotechnology company on a mission to extend lifespan and healthspan with siRNA (silencing RNA) therapeutics, today announced co-founder and chief scientific officer Dr. Janine Sengstack will be presenting the first ever data demonstrating that siRNA therapeutics can restore global gene networks to a healthier state. The data will be featured during an oral presentation at the American Aging Association’s Annual Meeting on at 3:45 p.m. MDT on Weds, June 3rd in Provo, Utah.

In January 2026, Dr. Sengstack published foundational research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) validating that precise modulation of individual transcription factors can reverse core hallmarks of cellular aging and restore tissue function in vivo. This research was the first to show that repressing a single transcription factor can rejuvenate global gene expression in vitro. Single-target repression enables siRNA as a modality, significantly improving therapeutic translatability with once every 6-12 month dosing, low manufacturing costs and a validated human safety profile.

“We are thrilled to show for the first time that an siRNA therapeutic targeting a single gene can restore global gene networks to a healthy state,” said Janine Sengstack, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer at Junevity. “This builds on my work at UCSF where we showed similar results in vitro. Showing these results now in vivo, as well as no safety issues in non-human primate toxicology studies, brings us one step closer to patients.”

At the American Aging Association’s Annual Meeting, Dr. Sengstack will build on her earlier findings by presenting new research including:

Creation of the first siRNA therapeutic to restore global gene networks to a healthier state in vivo in diabetic mice, with a GalNAc (liver-targeted) siRNA repressing a novel aging-related transcription factor target

Successful development of Junevity’s first siRNA therapeutic lead candidate for human trials in type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk, including durable knockdown of the transcription factor gene target with no signs of safety issues in high-dose toxicology studies in rats and non-human primates

Application of the Junevity RESET Platform to neurodegeneration, based on over a billion RNA-seq data points in the brains of healthy vs. Parkinson’s Disease patients, to identify novel targets for siRNA therapeutic development

To progress the neurodegeneration efforts, Junevity has entered into a Catalyze Agreement with Lilly ExploR&D to support the company’s RESET Platform discovery of novel siRNA targets for Parkinson’s Disease.

Together, these results demonstrate the promise of identifying novel targets to reset gene networks with siRNA. These findings build the case towards human trials of siRNA for age-related and complex diseases.

About Junevity

Junevity is a biotechnology company developing siRNA therapeutics to reset global gene networks to health. The Junevity RESET platform is the first to use human disease omics, genetic linkages and ML/AI to identify novel transcription factor targets and repress them with siRNA therapeutics. Initial programs are in cardiometabolism and neurodegeneration. Based in San Francisco and founded out of UCSF in 2023, Junevity’s mission is to increase lifespan and healthspan. Learn more at junevity.com.

Media contact:

Tim Ingersoll

Linnden Communications

tim@linndencom.com