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Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results 2026

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 15th to review second-quarter results. Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Ryan Koors, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson’s executive team.



Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

  • The webcast and presentation material are accessible at Johnson & Johnson’s website www.investor.jnj.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
  • By telephone: for both “listen-only” participants and those financial analysts who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-869-3847. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 201-689-8261.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available until approximately 12:00 a.m. on July 29th. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 877-660-6853. For participants outside the U.S., the replay dial-in number is 201-612-7415. The replay conference ID number for all callers is 13760885.
  • The press release will be available at approximately 6:45 a.m. (Eastern Time) the morning of the conference call.
  • Please refer to www.investor.jnj.com for a complete list of currently planned earnings webcast/conference calls. Please note the third-quarter date of Tuesday, October 13th, 2026.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.


Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

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