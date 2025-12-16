Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter Results - December 15, 2025

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 21st to review fourth-quarter results. Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Darren Snellgrove, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson’s executive team.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

The webcast and presentation material are accessible at Johnson & Johnson’s website www.investor.jnj.com

By telephone: for both “listen-only” participants and those financial analysts who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-869-3847. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 201-689-8261.

A replay of the conference call will be available until approximately 12:00 a.m. on February 4 th. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 877-660-6853. For participants outside the U.S., the replay dial-in number is 201-612-7415. The replay conference ID number for all callers is 13757287.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.

