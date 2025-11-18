Johnson & Johnson Set to Revolutionize the Treatment of Cancer With the Acquisition of Halda Therapeutics

Acquisition provides highly differentiated clinical-stage treatment for prostate cancer, building on Johnson & Johnson’s nearly two decades of innovation in the disease area

Lead asset shows potential to overcome common types of resistance to treatment in prostate cancer with a precision tumor cell-killing approach

Includes novel technology platform capable of developing the next generation of highly targeted oral treatments for multiple solid tumors, including breast and lung cancers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. (Halda), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimera (RIPTAC™) platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, including prostate cancer, for $3.05 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close within the next few months, subject to antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions.

The lead candidate, HLD-0915, is a clinical-stage therapy for prostate cancer, of which new diagnoses are projected to reach 1.7 million globally by 20301. Given the existing unmet need, this once-daily therapy has the potential to transform patient outcomes with its novel precision cancer cell-killing approach that can overcome mechanisms of resistance to treatment. The acquisition also includes several earlier candidates for breast, lung and multiple other tumor types. Halda’s pipeline and platform may also enable the creation of novel targeted therapies beyond oncology.

“This acquisition further strengthens our deep oncology pipeline with an exciting lead asset in prostate cancer and a platform capable of treating multiple cancers and diseases beyond oncology, providing a potential mid- and long-term catalyst for growth,” said Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to combining Halda’s pipeline, platform and people with our world class R&D, commercial and manufacturing capabilities and advancing our goal of bringing these therapies to patients around the world.”

“Many therapies lose effectiveness over time due to resistance. Halda’s innovative technology is designed to work even when cancers no longer respond to standard treatments using a novel mechanism that enables the selective killing of cancer cells,” said John C. Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D, Johnson & Johnson. “Results seen with HLD-0915 demonstrate impressive preliminary efficacy and a strong early safety profile in prostate cancer. We are eager to accelerate the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HLD-0915 and progress a pipeline of novel product candidates based on RIPTAC™ technology​.”

The planned acquisition underscores Johnson & Johnson’s longstanding commitment to prostate cancer and industry-leading oncology portfolio, adding new therapies with novel and complementary mechanisms of action. Halda’s pipeline of differentiated assets, if successful, will provide critical new options for patients.

About the Acquisition Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson will acquire Halda. The transaction will be accounted for as a business combination and is expected to close within the next few months, subject to antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions. The Company expects dilution in 2026 of $0.15 to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) due to short-term financing and a non-recurring charge related to the equity awards for Halda employees upon closing. Johnson & Johnson will provide commentary on full year 2026 guidance during the fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Follow us @JNJInnovMed.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the potential acquisition of Halda Therapeutics. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions for the acquisition; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the acquisition, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. In addition, if and when the transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies to successfully integrate Halda Therapeutics as well as the ability to ensure successful development and regulatory approval of Halda Therapeutic’s programs. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Footnotes 1 Akshat Saxena et al. J Clin Oncol 43, e22574-e22574(2025).

