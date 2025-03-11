Johnson & Johnson MedTech Showcases New Era of Digital Orthopaedics at AAOS 2025

Building on last year’s momentum of 18 FDA 510(k) Clearances and 45 global product launches, the company accelerates innovation across joint reconstruction, trauma, spine, and more

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, is highlighting its latest advancements in digital orthopaedics at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, from March 10-14.

Expanding on last year’s innovations, Johnson & Johnson MedTech is introducing cutting-edge implants, advanced techniques, and data-driven technologies across orthopaedic specialties, including joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, and spine. These developments are grounded in the company’s commitment to deliver innovative, impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of surgeons and patients.

“With over 1.7 billion people worldwide living with musculoskeletal conditions—more than cancer, heart, and lung diseases combined—the need for effective, scalable orthopaedic solutions has never been greater. At AAOS 2025, we are excited to showcase how our innovations are transforming the full ecosystem of orthopaedic procedures to meet this growing demand,” said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman, Orthopaedics, Johnson & Johnson MedTech. “By seamlessly integrating innovative implants, advanced surgical techniques, and data-driven enabling technologies, we’re helping surgeons advance patient care while improving efficiency for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.”

For over 135 years, the company has been at the forefront of orthopaedic innovation, beginning with the world’s first orthopaedic device—a fitted splint for setting broken bones. Today, it continues this legacy by delivering digitally connected solutions that empower surgeons with enhanced capabilities in precision and efficiency.

Key innovations on display at AAOS 2025 include:

VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution (VELYS™): With more than 100,000 total knee replacement procedures performed across 31 global markets 1 , this CT-free digital system 2 is redefining total knee replacements by helping surgeons improve precision, streamline workflows, 3,4 and provide more personalized care. 3,5 The kinematically designed 6-8 and clinically proven 9-11 ATTUNE ™ Knee System 12 Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared 1,4,13-15*† The SIGMA™ HP implant 16

With more than 100,000 total knee replacement procedures performed across 31 global markets , this CT-free digital system is redefining total knee replacements by helping surgeons improve precision, streamline workflows, and provide more personalized care. The kinematically designed and clinically proven Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The KINCISE™ 2 Surgical Automated System : Hip and knee procedures require repetitive and forceful motions, placing significant physical demands on surgeons. 17 Designed with surgeon comfort in mind, this next-generation power tool features automation technology, customizable options and new capabilities like acetabular cup extraction – all developed to reduce the physical demands on surgeons during hip or knee procedures. 18-22 ‡

Hip and knee procedures require repetitive and forceful motions, placing significant physical demands on surgeons. Designed with surgeon comfort in mind, this next-generation power tool features automation technology, customizable options and new capabilities like acetabular cup extraction – all developed to reduce the physical demands on surgeons during hip or knee procedures. VELYS™ Active Robotic Assistance Solution: Each year, over 4.83 million spinal surgeries are conducted worldwide, with 1.34 million occurring in the United States alone. 23 Despite the prevalence of these procedures, first-generation robotic systems can pose significant challenges for surgeons. In response, Johnson & Johnson MedTech developed a groundbreaking technology in collaboration with top spine surgeons, specifically aimed at addressing the complexities of advanced spine procedures – the VELYS™ Spine system. This innovative platform integrates standalone navigation with next-generation active robotic technology, providing flexibility to tailor surgical workflow.

VOLT™ Trauma System Expansion: VOLT™ (Variable Angle Optimized Locking Technology) Plating System combines dynamic compression with the flexibility of variable angle locking without compromising stability. 24-27§ VOLT™ has obtained European CE Marking ¶ , following FDA 510(k) clearance and commercial launch in the United States. VOLT™ will launch in select European markets in 2025.

INHANCE™ INTACT™ for Shoulder Replacement: Recently 510(k) cleared by the FDA, this proprietary instrument set is designed for use with the INHANCE™ Shoulder System in subscapularis-sparing (SCS) total anatomic shoulder replacements. Patients are able to move their shoulder without restrictions from the first day post-operatively in subscapularis-sparing approach compared to 6 weeks of immobilization with the traditional approach. 28 When combined with TRUMATCH™ 3D pre-surgical planning cloud system, # surgeons can tailor SCS procedures to each patient’s unique anatomy for a more personalized approach. 28

Recently 510(k) cleared by the FDA, this proprietary instrument set is designed for use with the INHANCE™ Shoulder System in subscapularis-sparing (SCS) total anatomic shoulder replacements. Patients are able to move their shoulder without restrictions from the first day post-operatively in subscapularis-sparing approach compared to 6 weeks of immobilization with the traditional approach. When combined with TRUMATCH™ 3D pre-surgical planning cloud system, surgeons can tailor SCS procedures to each patient’s unique anatomy for a more personalized approach. Advance Case Management : Powered by AI, the Advance Case Management system is a digitally integrated solution that simplifies pre-surgery processes for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient centers by utilizing case schedules and patient data. This translates to greater operating room efficiency through reduced turnover times, 29 smaller inventory footprints, lower sterilization costs, 30 and a better patient experience.

Wound Closure and Healing in Orthopaedic Surgery The combined use of STRATAFIX™ and DERMABOND™ PRINEO™ System may offer both surgeon and patient benefits in total joint arthroplasty.†† Wound closure with STRATAFIX™ is faster and more resource efficient than standard-of-care wound closure in total joint arthroplasty. Additionally, the patient group using STRATAFIX™ and DERMABOND™ PRINEO™ reported significantly higher patient satisfaction and cosmetic outcomes.32-34**

For more information on the Orthopaedics and Surgery portfolios, visit Johnson & Johnson MedTech at AAOS 2025 in Booth #4329 or learn more online.

