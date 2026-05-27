JenaValve Appoints Edward Sarnowski as Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of the Trilogy® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System, today announced the appointment of Edward (Ed) Sarnowski as Chief Technology Officer. Ed will lead the company's R&D organization and drive the next phase of innovation as JenaValve advances its transcatheter aortic valve programs following the recent U.S. FDA approval of the Trilogy THV System for symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation (ssAR).

Ed brings more than 20 years of medical device R&D leadership experience, with deep expertise in structural heart and transcatheter valve technologies. In this role, he will be instrumental in advancing JenaValve’s key innovation initiatives and expanding the Trilogy platform’s capabilities to safely and effectively serve the broadest possible population of patients suffering from aortic regurgitation.

Most recently, Ed served as Vice President of R&D for TAVR and Congenital and subsequently Vice President of R&D, Mitral & Tricuspid at Medtronic Structural Heart, where he led a global R&D organization accountable for establishing transcatheter valve replacement therapies spanning R&D execution, clinical investigation, and portfolio strategy. Prior to Medtronic, Ed spent a decade at St. Jude Medical (acquired by Abbott) in senior R&D and business development leadership roles, where he drove FDA PMA submissions and built early-stage partnerships across cardiac and heart failure programs. Ed holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

"Ed's appointment marks an important step in the evolution of JenaValve as a company," said John Kilcoyne, Chief Executive Officer of JenaValve. "With FDA approval now behind us and the U.S. commercial launch underway, we are entering a new phase of growth that demands R&D leadership of the highest caliber. Ed's deep experience building and scaling global R&D organizations, delivering complex transcatheter programs from concept to commercialization, and navigating the regulatory rigor required in structural heart makes him exactly the right person to lead our technology organization. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to advance the science of TAVR for AR."

"I am honored to join JenaValve at such a transformative moment," said Ed Sarnowski, Chief Technology Officer of JenaValve. "The Trilogy System represents a remarkable achievement — a purpose-built, first-of-its-kind transcatheter therapy that addresses a true unmet need in the structural heart space. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to build on the foundation that has been established, driving the meaningful innovation required to deliver life-changing solutions to cardiovascular patients worldwide."

About the Trilogy™ THV System

The Trilogy THV System is the first and only transcatheter heart valve in the United States indicated for native, symptomatic, severe aortic regurgitation in patients who are judged by a Heart Team to be at high or greater risk for surgical aortic valve replacement. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark in 2021, and has now been used in more than 1,000 commercial procedures in Europe.

The Trilogy System was purpose-built to address the unique anatomical challenges of aortic regurgitation (AR). Unlike conventional TAVR valves that rely on annular calcification for anchoring — which is typically absent in AR patients — the Trilogy System features three proprietary radiopaque locators that attach directly to the native aortic leaflets, enabling secure and stable implantation even in the absence of calcium. The locators also provide commissural alignment for precise valve positioning and ensure a reliable seal to minimize paravalvular regurgitation. The system’s large, open-cell nitinol frame is designed to preserve future coronary access.

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company's Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR, and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis (AS) who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System bears the CE Mark for the treatment of AR and AS and is FDA approved for the treatment of AR.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

JenaValve Contact:

Daniel Sun

dsun@jenavalve.com

Investor Contacts:

Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

Webb@Gilmartinir.com