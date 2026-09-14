Jaguar LAA, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Assets Related to the Laminar Program

Transaction positions Jaguar to advance the Laminar program and its differentiated approach to left atrial appendage closure for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar LAA, Inc. ("Jaguar"), a privately held medical device company, today announced the acquisition of assets related to the Laminar program, focused on addressing the left atrial appendage ("LAA") in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation ("AFib"), from Johnson & Johnson.

The transaction brings key Laminar program assets together with members of the team responsible for their development in a newly formed, independent company. Jaguar intends to build on the clinical and development work completed to date and advance the program through its next stages of development and regulatory review.

AFib is a common heart rhythm disorder associated with an increased risk of stroke. In patients with non-valvular AFib, the LAA is an important source of thrombus formation and has long been an area of clinical focus in cardiology and electrophysiology. The Laminar program uses a catheter-based approach and rotational motion to close and eliminate the LAA while leaving minimal device exposure within the left atrium.

"We believe the Laminar technology offers a differentiated approach to LAA closure, particularly through its ability to leave minimal device exposure within the left atrium," said Jason Rogers, Chief Medical Officer of Jaguar. "We are excited to continue the work behind the program and explore its potential to provide an important new treatment option for patients with atrial fibrillation."

Jaguar was formed in partnership with Santé Ventures and members of the Laminar management team. Santé, alongside management and other investors, led the formation and financing of Jaguar and the transaction with Johnson & Johnson. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Jaguar LAA, Inc.

Jaguar LAA, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing catheter-based technologies for left atrial appendage closure intended to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. Jaguar is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Santé Ventures

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a healthcare and life sciences investment firm with more than $1 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage medical technologies, biotechnology, and digitally enabled healthcare services, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.sante.com.

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SOURCE Santé Ventures