Jackson Pharmacy Professionals Unveils Brand Refresh and New Identity as “Jackson PharmacyPros”

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson Pharmacy Professionals™, a pharmacy-exclusive staffing agency, today unveiled its new brand identity and logo, reflecting its ongoing commitment to excellence. The brand refresh puts a modern touch on the company’s new name – Jackson PharmacyPros™– and reinforces its unwavering commitment to keeping patients at the heart of everything it does.





The company’s new logo features a white center, representing patients, surrounded by a three-color design that signifies the collaboration among pharmacy professionals, clients and Jackson PharmacyPros. This vital collaboration is the cornerstone of the company’s approach, delivering personalized, adaptable solutions that prioritize patient care. Aligning its brand with this vision, Jackson PharmacyPros helps ensure every staffing decision is grounded in enhancing quality of care and staying true to its mission of improving the lives of everyone it touches through meaningful partnerships and innovative solutions in pharmacy settings nationwide.

“The new name and logo design reflect who we are today – a full-service pharmacy staffing partner that meets clients’ needs, whatever they may be, and keeps patients at the core of all that we do,” said Bobbi Henson, president of Jackson PharmacyPros. “As the healthcare landscape evolves, so do we. Our brand refresh is about embracing the future of pharmacy staffing and is a testament to our ability to adapt and meet the unique needs of today’s pharmacy professionals, while never losing sight of the care and excellence for which we are known.”

Jackson Pharmacy Professionals, now Jackson PharmacyPros, has long been a trusted partner in pharmacy staffing, offering flexible career opportunities, while supporting healthcare facilities of all sizes. Its new brand identity underscores its ongoing mission to empower pharmacy professionals and help ensure patients receive the highest standard of care.

To learn more about Jackson PharmacyPros and explore the brand refresh, visit our website.

About Jackson PharmacyPros (Jackson Pharmacy Professionals)

As a pharmacy-exclusive staffing agency, Jackson PharmacyPros™ offers customizable workforce solutions to pharmaceutical providers nationwide, providing experienced candidates in contract, temp-to-hire, direct placement and PRN positions. Since 2010, it has provided continuous pharmacy care with 24/7 access to specialized pharmacists, delivering the right candidate for the right position, every time. Jackson PharmacyPros is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.JacksonPharmacy.com.

